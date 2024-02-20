Login

2018 Jaguar I-Pace Formerly Owned By King Charles Up For Auction

The I-Pace was part of the Royal Family's fleet of cars between September 2018 and December 2021.
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

Published on February 20, 2024

Highlights

  • SUV was the first EV to be used by the British Royal Family
  • Part of the fleet between September 2018 and December 2021
  • Only I-Pace to be finished in Loire Blue

A 2018 Jaguar I-Pace EV400, previously owned by King Charles, is set to go under the hammer at an auction by Historics Auctioneers at Ascot Racecourse on March 2. The electric vehicle holds significance as the first electric car to be part of the British Royal Family's fleet.
 

Notably, King Charles utilized the I-Pace for personal transportation and to chauffeur other royal family members, including Queen Camilla. The car stands out with its exclusive Loire Blue color, chosen by King Charles after repainting it from its original gray shade. The auction website says that this is the only unit of the I-Pace to be offered in this exterior shade.
 

The fully loaded I-Pace comes with a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain developing a total of  394 bhp and 696 Nm. It is paired with a 90 kWh battery pack giving it a range of up to 446 km (NEDC). The interior is finished in Light Oyster Windsor leather.
 

Delivered in September 2018, the I-Pace made history by being the British Royal Family's inaugural electric vehicle. It was stationed at Clarence House, an official residence in central London, equipped with a fast charger. The vehicle has accumulated around 4,800 km during King Charles's ownership and was returned to Jaguar in December 2021 after which it was sold to a new owner. The SUV went on to cover an additional 40,000+ km under the current owner, Karen French.
 

As per reports, the I-Pace is nearing the end of its lifecycle with Jaguar likely to drop the model from its line-up by end-2025. The carmaker is expected to focus on its upcoming range of new-gen EVs based on the new JEA platform with the first model due to arrive by end-2024. 
 

The estimated auction price for this royal electric vehicle ranges from £55,000 to £70,000 (Rs 57.58 lakh to Rs 73.28 lakh approximately), making it a noteworthy opportunity for collectors and automotive enthusiasts.

 

# Jaguar cars# Jaguar Land Rover# JLR# Jaguar I-Pace# Jaguar I-Pace SUV# Jaguar I-Pace electric SUV# Cars
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved