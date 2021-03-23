Jaguar I-Pace: The Tech Inside India's Most Expensive EV

EVs are quickly arriving in India as they get democratised across the world. Last year was all about the Nexon EV and even the Mercedes EQC. Earlier in the year, we even saw MG refresh the ZS EV which was even in contention for the carandbike awards EV of the year. So now, after gaining all the plaudits for the Nexon EV, Tata-owned Jaguar Land Rover has launched its cutting edge Jaguar I-Pace SUV in India which becomes arguably the most advanced EV in the country and is priced appropriately too at Rs 1.05 crore.



The Pivi Pro System

Loads of cutting edge tech is crammed inside the I-Pace

The Pivi Pro system is at the heart of the Jaguar in-car experience which has been completely redone for the I-Pace. It integrates an advanced navigation system that has real-time traffic updates all displayed in both 2D and 3D detail and voice guidance. All of this is operated from a 12.3-inch interactive screen which even gives all the driver information. The main infotainment display is a 10-inch screen or a dual 5.5-inch screen stack. There is even a heads up display. It can be operated via the touchscreen but some functions can also be controlled using buttons that have haptic feedback. In some markets, Pivi Pro will also show the user where the charging stations are. It also has support for OTA updates which has become a trend for vehicles ever since Tesla's vehicles have become popular. This system also integrates Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though again this is not wireless. All of this is packed with a powerful Meridian Audio sound system.

Connected Car Tech

It also integrates with the Jaguar Remote app which allows you to remotely unlock your vehicle either through the phone or the Apple Watch. The I-Pace also lets the user control the charging of the vehicle and also set up the climate control of the car remotely. Other connected car features include remote assistance from Jaguar and SOS emergency call. As a part of the Pro pack, the car also features remote tracking.

Driver Assist Technology

(The Jaguar I-Pace gets the twin screen central console like in the Velar)

There is a comprehensive driving assistance suite -- this includes emergency braking, cruise control which doesn't need the driver to put the foot on the accelerator, a speed limiter, driver condition monitor, lane keep assist, traffic sign recognition, and adaptive cruise control. It also features front and rear parking assistance which shows the view on the exterior on the touchscreen which is also supported by a 3D surround camera including a 360-degree overhead view. There is also a blind spot assistance spot with provides blind spot assist, rear traffic monitors and clear exit monitoring. Other safety features indue dynamic stability control, traction control, roll stability control, roll back control, ABS, EBD and all exterior LED lighting. There are 6 airbags and two ISOFIX points for the baby/ child seat on the rear. It even has an external sound system that can help pedestrians become aware that a car is approaching as EVs don't have any discernible engine sound.

EV Technologies

The I-Pace has a very efficient electric motor supported by a heat pump that maximises the EV range. It also gets enhanced brake regeneration and an active suspension with adaptive dynamics. The battery is a 90 kWh pack delivering approximately 394 bhp giving a range of up to 470 kilometres as per the WLTP cycle. It also comes with an 11 kW three-phase charger that can charge at speeds up to 100 kW DC charging, however, such chargers aren't available in India.

