  • Home
  • News
  • Mexico's Top Diplomat Says Met With Tesla Brass, 'Good News' Imminent

Mexico's Top Diplomat Says Met With Tesla Brass, 'Good News' Imminent

Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.
authorBy Reuters
27-Feb-23 12:15 PM IST
2023-02-14T192904Z_1_LYNXMPEJ1D0YK_RTROPTP_4_USA-MEXICO.JPG

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday he met with senior executives from electric automaker Tesla, teasing that "good news" is on the way, as speculation runs high over expected high-stakes investment decisions.

Ebrard met with Rohan Patel, Tesla's senior global director of public policy and business development, and Eugenio Grandio, director of business development and policy for Latin America, Mexico's senior diplomat wrote in a post on Twitter.

He did not go into further detail over what Tesla announcements are imminent.

Two local locations are primed for a potential Tesla plant, the country's president said last week, which would mark a major advance for Mexico's well-established auto sector.

The Mexican government has recently been pushing international automakers to expand electric vehicle production. Ebrard told Reuters earlier this month that Mexico was gearing up to build several manufacturing hubs for electric vehicles across the country.

Related Articles
Biden praises Musk plan to open Tesla's charging network, says it is a 'big deal'
Biden praises Musk plan to open Tesla's charging network, says it is a 'big deal'
3 hours ago
Tesla CEO Musk Signals Part 3 Of Master Plan Is Ready
Tesla CEO Musk Signals Part 3 Of Master Plan Is Ready
3 hours ago
Tesla To Halt Some China Production For Upgrades: Report
Tesla To Halt Some China Production For Upgrades: Report
4 hours ago
Tesla Raises Prices Of Some Model Y Versions In China
Tesla Raises Prices Of Some Model Y Versions In China
3 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2014 Mahindra Bolero ZLX BS3
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Mahindra
Bolero ZLX BS3
  • 78,781 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
3.23 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,229
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi
2014 Mahindra Bolero ZLX BS3
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Mahindra
Bolero ZLX BS3
  • 87,666 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Warranty Free
3.20 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,167
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi
2016 Mahindra NuvoSport N8
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2016 Mahindra
NuvoSport N8
  • 88,777 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
2 Year Warranty Free
3.50 LakhEMI starts @ ₹7,839
Mahindra First Choice, Anand Vihar, New Delhi

Quick Links

All Automatic Cars
Automatic & Economic 
Smart Sedans
Automatic SUVs
Automatic Hatchbacks

Top trending

Used Cars by lifestyle
line