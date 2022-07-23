MG Motor India Announces Nationwide Monsoon Service Camps For Customers

  • Home
The MG Motor India monsoon service camp offers comprehensive vehicle health check-ups, along with a host of complimentary services. The automaker is also offering discounts on parts, VAS packages, tyres and batteries.
23-Jul-22 01:19 PM IST
MG Motor India has announced a nationwide monsoon service camp for its customers. The MG Rain Check will offer comprehensive vehicle health check-ups, complimentary car top wash/dry washes, and complimentary brake pad cleaning. The company says this will ensure vehicles are in top shape in the Indian monsoon. In addition to the complimentary services, the MG monsoon camp will also include offers like 50 per cent discount on wiper blades, reduced prices on Value Added Services (VAS) packages and offers on tyres and batteries.

MG will also ensure that the monsoon camps stay on the go to maximise customer convenience. Customers can get in touch with the local MG dealership to book an appointment for the service camp. Do note the date of the service camp is different in different parts of the country. The monsoon service camp has already begun in states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and will continue till August 2 and August 5, respectively.

Meanwhile, MG customers in the western region will be able to avail the benefits of the service camp between July 22 to August 6, 2022. Lastly, MG customers up north and eastern parts of India can avail the benefits between August 1-14 of this year. Apart from MG Motor India, other carmakers including Kia, Renault, Isuzu, and Volkswagen also an

