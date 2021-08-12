Michael Schumacher Netflix Documentary Will Be Emotional, Says Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, the son of legendary 7-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher has said that the upcoming documentary on Netflix about the life of his ailing father will be quite emotional. The documentary which is an addition to the F1 season behind the scenes documentary series "Drive To Survive" and one on the former 5-time F1 world champion, Juan Manuel Fangio, will have exclusive interviews from Schumacher family members including Mick, who has made his F1 debut in 2021.

"I will be part of it, I was interviewed for it, yes. I think there are lots to look forward to I think it's a very special documentary and I think it's going to be emotional for everyone who watches it," said the 22-year-old to FormulaRapida.Net.

Michael Schumacher Ferrari AFP

Photo Credit: AFP

The documentary takes a look at the German legend's life and also gives a glimpse of things around his family after his crippling accident in 2013. Since his skiing accident in 2013, he hasn't been seen publicly and was believed to be in a coma for a couple of years. It has been stated that he's in a semi-vegetative state and is a shadow of his super active former self.

After winning 7 world titles, including 5 on a trot with Ferrari, something that's never been achieved before, Schumacher returned to the F1 grid in 2010 for three years with the Mercedes team, before being replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2013. Only last year Hamilton matched Schumacher's record of 7 world titles and overtook his all-time record of 91 wins.

Mick Schumacher incidentally was skiing with his father at the time of the accident in 2013. Seven years later he has emulated his father in joining F1 after winning the F2 world title with the Prema team that's backed by Ferrari.