Mitsubishi Mahindra Agriculture Collaborates With Kubota Co. LTD. In Japan

Mahindra & Mahindra has collaborated with Kubota Company Limited to expand mutual OEM supply and explore the opportunity for further collaborating to jointly develop products in Japan. The Japanese subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra- Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. Japan and Kubota Company Ltd. have announced today that the two companies have entered into a business collaboration arrangement. Both companies have agreed to start discussion to offer products, services and solutions that meet the customer needs by mutually utilising resources and contribute to stable food production in Japan.

Kubota is already finding solutions in their large selections of products from small to large size.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director of Mahindra & Mahindra and Chairman Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery Co. Ltd. said, "We are very pleased with the announcement of the business collaboration for the Japanese market which will include a broad range of collaborative efforts including but not limited to expanding the mutual OEM supply arrangements, joint utilization of IoT and other sophisticated technology solutions, and exploring opportunities for collaborating in product development for Japan".

According to the companies, the Japanese farming population is aging and shrinking, which is shifting to large-sized farming organisations and small-sized part-time farmers. This trend is leading to increasing customer needs for labour saving, operations and cost efficiency in farm machine and sophisticated technologies such as autonomous and IoT solution. Kubota is already finding solutions in their large selections of products from small to large size, and in promotion of smart agriculture that utilise self-driving agricultural machines and the farming support system KSAS. While Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery have a range of products equipped with Mitsubishi's advanced technologies.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.