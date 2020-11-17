New Cars and Bikes in India
search

MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds

All 75 of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition specials were sold out in seconds, the company has announced.

Preetam Bora By  Preetam Bora | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 75 special anniversary edition MV Agusta bikes were sold out online in seconds expand View Photos
The 75 special anniversary edition MV Agusta bikes were sold out online in seconds

Highlights

  • All 75 units of the anniversary edition bikes are now sold out
  • MV Agusta offered the special edition bikes as tribute on its anniversary
  • The three-cylinder engine makes 147 bhp, with a top speed of 240 kmph

Official reservations for the 75 special, limited edition 75th anniversary model opened through the brand's newly designed website on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 00:00 hours. MV Agusta had planned to close the reservations 75 hours later for the special edition MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario. And it turns out, with seconds, the special edition bike was sold out. Fans and collectors rushed to the MV Agusta website to pre-book the entire production almost instantly, comprising only 75 units of the anniversary edition motorcycle.

Also Read: MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario

u271npug

Only 75 units of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario have been offered on sale, and now all 75 sold out

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented, "I was convinced Superveloce 75 Anniversario would be a success, but I didn't expect it to go sold-out in just a few seconds. To all those who did not manage to book one, I can only say that their enthusiasm and loyalty are a true inspiration for us all as we continue handcrafting, with immense pride and passion, our unique pieces of motorcycle art."

Also Read: MV Agusta Launches Monaco Design Studio

Newsbeep
hulso3do

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is based on the F3 800, with over 240 kmph top speed

0 Comments

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario edititon sports a colour scheme based on the Italian flag colours, with dedicated graphic detailing, black and gold Inmotion spoke rims, and the red Alcantara rider and passenger seats. The engine is the same F3 800-derived inline three-cylinder unit which develops 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm with claimed top speed in excess of 240 kmph. The limited edition bikes also come with an Arrow three-exit exhaust system for track use only, a dedicated engine map and numbered steering head aluminium plate. Each bike is expected to cost around 25,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 22 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Mercedes-Maybach Makes Global Debut; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
2021 Ducati Panigale V4 SP Announced
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
Repsol Honda Editions Launched For Dio And Hornet 2.0; Prices Start At Rs. 69,757
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
F1: Lewis Hamilton And Ferrari's Stars Never Aligned 
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Yamaha YZF-R6 Discontinued
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Tata Motors Achieves 4 Million Passenger Vehicle Sales Milestone In India
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
Kawasaki Revives Historic Meguro Brand
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
F1: Haas Has Reportedly Settled In On Mick Schumacher And Nikita Mazepin For 2021
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla V11 Software Update Teased By Elon Musk 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Tesla’s Stock Near Record High As Warren Buffett Investment Rumour Spirals 
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Bugatti Boss Stephan Winkelmann To Take Up Additionally Responsibility As Head Of Lamborghini
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Nissan's Britain Business Tough To Sustain Without Brexit Trade Deal - COO Ashwani Gupta
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series Sets New Nurburgring Record
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
2021 Ducati SuperSport 950, 950 S Revealed; India Launch Next Year
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 35.10 Lakh

MV Agusta Brutale 800

Cruiser, 18 Kmpl
MV Agusta Brutale 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,410 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta F4 RR

Sports, 15 Kmpl
MV Agusta F4 RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 38.83 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,17,757 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

Sports, 14.9 Kmpl
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.52 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,764 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta F3 800 RC

Sports, 14 Kmpl
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 21.49 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 72,514 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR

Sports, 18 Kmpl
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.52 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 61,764 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta Brutale 1090

Sports, 15 Kmpl
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 21.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 63,644 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800

Sports, 17 Kmpl
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 20.81 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 62,621 11.5% / 3 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Frontview
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Frontview
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Sideview
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Sideview
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Backview
Mv Agusta Dragster 800 Rr Backview
Top View
Top View
Front View
Front View
Mv Agusta Turismo 800 Rear View
Mv Agusta Turismo 800 Rear View
Mv Agusta Turismo 800 Side View
Mv Agusta Turismo 800 Side View
Mv Augusta Turismo 800 Front View
Mv Augusta Turismo 800 Front View
Mercedes Benz V Class Desktop
x
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
New Generation Maruti Suzuki Celerio Interior Spied
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Review
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
Bollywood Director Sanjay Gupta Brings Home The Kawasaki Versys 1000 On Diwali
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
2020 Ford Endeavour Sport Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities