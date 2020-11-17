MV Agusta 75th Anniversary Edition Bikes Sold Out In Seconds

Official reservations for the 75 special, limited edition 75th anniversary model opened through the brand's newly designed website on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at 00:00 hours. MV Agusta had planned to close the reservations 75 hours later for the special edition MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario. And it turns out, with seconds, the special edition bike was sold out. Fans and collectors rushed to the MV Agusta website to pre-book the entire production almost instantly, comprising only 75 units of the anniversary edition motorcycle.

Only 75 units of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario have been offered on sale, and now all 75 sold out

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented, "I was convinced Superveloce 75 Anniversario would be a success, but I didn't expect it to go sold-out in just a few seconds. To all those who did not manage to book one, I can only say that their enthusiasm and loyalty are a true inspiration for us all as we continue handcrafting, with immense pride and passion, our unique pieces of motorcycle art."

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario is based on the F3 800, with over 240 kmph top speed

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario edititon sports a colour scheme based on the Italian flag colours, with dedicated graphic detailing, black and gold Inmotion spoke rims, and the red Alcantara rider and passenger seats. The engine is the same F3 800-derived inline three-cylinder unit which develops 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm with claimed top speed in excess of 240 kmph. The limited edition bikes also come with an Arrow three-exit exhaust system for track use only, a dedicated engine map and numbered steering head aluminium plate. Each bike is expected to cost around 25,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 22 lakh).

