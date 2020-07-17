MV Agusta Launches Monaco Design Studio

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has announced the official launch of the Monaco Design Studio, specialised in the design of unique, one-off models for the brand's most distinguished and affluent clients. The new Design Studio is the result of servicing the requirements of the Italian brand's affluent clientele, which was previously carried out by the MV Agusta dealership in Monaco. The new Monaco Design Studio will help spearhead MV Agusta's special edition models, like the recently unveiled Brutale 1000 RR 'ML' and the Dragster 800 RR, designed for an exclusive set of customers.

Three-time Italian champion and World Champion Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the MV Agusta Monaco Design Studio, has a long history of friendship and collaboration with MV Agusta. In 1994, her established Virginio Ferrari Racing, which in 1998 became the official MV Agusta importer in the Monaco Principality. Joining him at the studio will be Kazuhito Shimizu and designer Alexandre Dauly.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented "If there had to be one place where to take MV Agusta's prestige and exclusivity one step further, it had to be Monaco, and Virginio Ferrari had to be the man at the helm. The launch of the Monaco Design Studio is only the due official recognition of Virginio's extraordinary work in all these years. He and his team deserve every success in this exclusive venture."

The Monaco Design Studio will cater to exclusive and affluent clients of MV Agusta with bespoke motorcycles

Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the Monaco Design Studio, said "In the mind of every biker, we find a desire for the personalisation of their motorcycle, so that it gets even closer to their absolute ideal. Over one hundred MV Agusta one-offs prepared by us for customers from all walks of life under the guidance of our designer Alexandre Dauly, have proven us right."

MV Agusta has a tradition of creating bespoke and special edition motorcycles based on the brand's popular models, and for exclusive customers. The Monaco Design Studio will focus on meeting demands and building unique machines for the Italian brand's most affluent customers, and the region around Monaco seems to be the ideal location for such well-heeled customers.

