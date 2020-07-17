New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Launches Monaco Design Studio

The Monaco Design Studio will cater to exclusive clients of MV Agusta in the Monaco Principality, creating bespoke motorcycles based on popular models.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The Monaco Design Studio Team, Virginio Ferrari, flanked by Kazuhito Shimizu and Alexandre Dauly

Highlights

  • The Monaco Design Studio will cater to exclusive and affluent clients
  • Bespoke and unique designs will be developed at the Design Studio
  • MV Agusta is known for creating unique special edition models

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has announced the official launch of the Monaco Design Studio, specialised in the design of unique, one-off models for the brand's most distinguished and affluent clients. The new Design Studio is the result of servicing the requirements of the Italian brand's affluent clientele, which was previously carried out by the MV Agusta dealership in Monaco. The new Monaco Design Studio will help spearhead MV Agusta's special edition models, like the recently unveiled Brutale 1000 RR 'ML' and the Dragster 800 RR, designed for an exclusive set of customers.

Also Read: Ultra Limited Edition MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RR ML Unveiled

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

Brutale 800

F3 800 RC

Dragster 800 RR

Brutale 800 RR

F4 RR

Brutale 1090

Turismo Veloce 800

Three-time Italian champion and World Champion Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the MV Agusta Monaco Design Studio, has a long history of friendship and collaboration with MV Agusta. In 1994, her established Virginio Ferrari Racing, which in 1998 became the official MV Agusta importer in the Monaco Principality. Joining him at the studio will be Kazuhito Shimizu and designer Alexandre Dauly.

Timur Sardarov, CEO MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., commented "If there had to be one place where to take MV Agusta's prestige and exclusivity one step further, it had to be Monaco, and Virginio Ferrari had to be the man at the helm. The launch of the Monaco Design Studio is only the due official recognition of Virginio's extraordinary work in all these years. He and his team deserve every success in this exclusive venture."

Also Read: MV Agusta Rush 1000 To Enter Production

m4ovdg3k

The Monaco Design Studio will cater to exclusive and affluent clients of MV Agusta with bespoke motorcycles

Virginio Ferrari, founder and owner of the Monaco Design Studio, said "In the mind of every biker, we find a desire for the personalisation of their motorcycle, so that it gets even closer to their absolute ideal. Over one hundred MV Agusta one-offs prepared by us for customers from all walks of life under the guidance of our designer Alexandre Dauly, have proven us right."

Also Read: MV Agusta Appoints New R&D Chief, New Design Director

0 Comments

MV Agusta has a tradition of creating bespoke and special edition motorcycles based on the brand's popular models, and for exclusive customers. The Monaco Design Studio will focus on meeting demands and building unique machines for the Italian brand's most affluent customers, and the region around Monaco seems to be the ideal location for such well-heeled customers.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
₹ 20.52 - 23.05 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
₹ 20.52 - 20.69 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
₹ 20.81 Lakh *
View More
Jawa Forty Two 3
x
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Sponsored: 10 Indian Movies Featuring Mahindra's Classic 4X4 SUVs
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Production-Ready Kia Sonet Images Leaked Ahead Of Launch
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 5G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities