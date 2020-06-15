New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Appoints New R&D Chief, Design Director

Brian Gillen has been promoted to MV Agusta R&D Director, and Adrian Morton has moved on from the post of Design Director.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
MV Agusta has announced new appointments at its San Marino CRC Design Centre

Highlights

  • MV Agusta designer Adrian Morton has been replaced by Giorgio Mazzotti
  • Mazzotti was the man behind the F3, Brutale and Superveloce 800 designs
  • Brian Gillen has been promoted as R&D Director, MV Agusta and CRC

MV Agusta has announced the reorganisation of the brand's Castiglioni Research Centre (CRC) in San Marino, with Giorgio Mazzotti and Alessandro Volpini joining the company as Design Director and Technical Manager, respectively. Brian Gillen has been promoted as R&D Director MV Agusta and CRC. The appointments are effective June 15, 2020. Giorgio Mazzotti, 56, is an industrial designer with over 29 years of experience on a variety of production motocycles, automobiles and commercial vehicles. He succeeds Adrian Morton as Design Director, who will be leaving the company this month after 20 years of service for the Italian motorcycle brand.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce 800 To Get Two New Colours

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

Brutale 800

Dragster 800 RR

F3 800 RC

Brutale 800 RR

F4 RR

Turismo Veloce 800

Brutale 1090

7jnvitp8

New MV Agusta technical leaders Giorgio Mazzotti, Brian Gillen and Alessandro Volpini

Fifty-two-year old Alessandro Volpini is a mechanical engineer with extensive experience in the design and industrialisation of vehicles for the motorcycle industry. His background in the field includes a comprehensive career in design, prototyping, testing and industrialisation. Mazzotti and Volpini will report to Brian Gillen, formerly Technical Director, and now promoted to R&D Director.

Also Read: MV Agusta Rush 1000 To Enter Production In June 2020

qdjjbbe

Adrian Morton was the man behind the design of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800

"As a brand, MV Agusta has a very strong focus on both innovation and technology" says Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., "in welcoming Giorgio and Alessandro into the MV Agusta family, I am confident that we now have a great team to address the style and technology challenges driving our product development into the future. I would like to congratulate Brian for his new position and thank Adrian Morton for his many contributions throughout his 20 years career in the company as well as the creation of legendary pieces of true motorcycle art. We hope that in the future we will be able to continue our collaboration on exciting new projects."

0 Comments

Morton was the man behind the MV Agusta three-cylinder line-up, including the MV Agusta F3 supersport and Brutale naked motorcycles. Morton was also responsible for the Turismo Veloce, Rivale, RSV #1 and more recently , the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, Brutale 1000 and Rush 1000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
36%
Planning to buy a used car
26%
Planning to buy a bike
22%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
16%
Return To Poll

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR
₹ 20.52 - 23.05 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
₹ 20.52 - 20.69 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800
₹ 20.81 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Supreme Court Pulls Up Automobile Associations On Sale And Registration Of BS4 Vehicles
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Mahindra's Online Sales Platform Garners Over 1.6 Lakh Visitors, 15,000 Leads
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Former Cricketer Ajay Jadeja Brings Home An All-New Kia Carnival MPV
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Royal Enfield To Shut Down Several Regional Offices
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities