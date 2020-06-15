MV Agusta Appoints New R&D Chief, Design Director

MV Agusta has announced the reorganisation of the brand's Castiglioni Research Centre (CRC) in San Marino, with Giorgio Mazzotti and Alessandro Volpini joining the company as Design Director and Technical Manager, respectively. Brian Gillen has been promoted as R&D Director MV Agusta and CRC. The appointments are effective June 15, 2020. Giorgio Mazzotti, 56, is an industrial designer with over 29 years of experience on a variety of production motocycles, automobiles and commercial vehicles. He succeeds Adrian Morton as Design Director, who will be leaving the company this month after 20 years of service for the Italian motorcycle brand.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce 800 To Get Two New Colours

New MV Agusta technical leaders Giorgio Mazzotti, Brian Gillen and Alessandro Volpini

Fifty-two-year old Alessandro Volpini is a mechanical engineer with extensive experience in the design and industrialisation of vehicles for the motorcycle industry. His background in the field includes a comprehensive career in design, prototyping, testing and industrialisation. Mazzotti and Volpini will report to Brian Gillen, formerly Technical Director, and now promoted to R&D Director.

Also Read: MV Agusta Rush 1000 To Enter Production In June 2020

Adrian Morton was the man behind the design of the MV Agusta Superveloce 800

"As a brand, MV Agusta has a very strong focus on both innovation and technology" says Timur Sardarov, CEO of MV Agusta Motor S.p.A., "in welcoming Giorgio and Alessandro into the MV Agusta family, I am confident that we now have a great team to address the style and technology challenges driving our product development into the future. I would like to congratulate Brian for his new position and thank Adrian Morton for his many contributions throughout his 20 years career in the company as well as the creation of legendary pieces of true motorcycle art. We hope that in the future we will be able to continue our collaboration on exciting new projects."

Morton was the man behind the MV Agusta three-cylinder line-up, including the MV Agusta F3 supersport and Brutale naked motorcycles. Morton was also responsible for the Turismo Veloce, Rivale, RSV #1 and more recently , the MV Agusta Superveloce 800, Brutale 1000 and Rush 1000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.