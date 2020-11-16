New Cars and Bikes in India
MV Agusta Unveils Limited Edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario

Only 75 special edition MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario bikes will be offered on sale.

Only 75 bikes of the MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario will be offered on sale

Highlights

  • 75 special edition bikes will be sold over 75 hours
  • The anniversary edition bikes will get special colour scheme and features
  • The F3 800 derived three-cylinder engine makes 147 bhp

In the year of its 75th anniversary, MV Agusta has announced the launch of the Superveloce 75 Anniversario limited edition model. The stunning MV Agusta Superveloce gets a patriotic tricolore refresh for 2021 with the 75 limited edition models to be sold over 75 hours. The exclusive sale of the Superveloce 75 Anniversario edition started on November 15, 2020 and interested customers can book the bike online with a 100 Euro deposit towards securing a priority production slot, or through MV Agusta's worldwide dealers network.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce Gets Two New Colours

5m53eaos

Each MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario gets a special Italian tricolore paint scheme and dedicated graphics and features

"We chose the Superveloce as an iconic base to develop our celebrative model for it perfectly embodies the balance between modern forms and MV Agusta's racing legacy. I am glad the launch of the 75 Anniversario coincides with that of our new official website, which was designed to offer MV Agusta fans around the world a complete, immersive experience into our world," said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor S.p.A.

Also Read: MV Agusta Superveloce Will Be Launched Globally

bidsbs04

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario gets a numbered steering head aluminium plate

The MV Agusta Superveloce 75 Anniversario shares the same F3 800 derived three-cylinder engine as the Superveloce 800, developing 147 bhp at 13,000 rpm for top speeds of over 240 kmph, and comes with many extra features and exclusive details that make it even more special, and a true collector's motorcycle.

nkvv0tok

Each of the 75 limited edition bikes will get the Italian tricolore scheme with red, white and green

The Italian flag colour scheme with the red, white and green colours, along with gold detailing and dedicated graphic detailing add to the speciality of this limited edition model. The bike also gets an Arrow three-exit exhaust system (for track use only), a control unit with a dedicated map and numbered steering head aluminium plate and painted tail-cover. Prices of each of the 75 limited edition Superveloce 75 Anniversario models will begin at around 25,000 Euros (approximately ₹ 22 lakh).

