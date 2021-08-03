MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Confirmed In Type Approval Documents

MV Agusta is considering to introduce a new model in its Brutale range. The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, as it's going to be called, will be a more practical, and ergonomically friendly version of the manic 200 bhp MV Agusta Brutale 1000 super-naked. Latest type approval documents confirm that the Italian brand is indeed considering the Brutale 1000 RS, a more comfortable and practical version of the Brutale 1000 RR. The RR is considered too extreme and track-focussed for a naked bike, with hunkered down ergonomics and stiff suspension. So, enter the Brutale 1000 RS with a more upright riding position.

Like the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR (pictured above), the new Brutale 1000 RS will feature taller handlebars with a more upright riding position.

With the introduction of the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS, the bike will become more practical and ergonomically friendly. The dimensions of the RS show that the bike is slightly wider than the RR, and also taller. What will also change is the suspension, with the new RS expected to get softer and plusher suspension, which won't be as high-spec as the RR, but will offer more comfort for everyday riding, and also make the RS a little more affordable than the Brutale 1000 RR. In terms of pricing, the Brutale 1000 RS is expected to sit somewhere between the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR and the Brutale 1000 RR.

The Brutale 1000 RR offers a hunkered-down riding position, and top-spec, but stiff suspension, making it not so ideal for everyday riding. The Brutale 1000 RS will try to address those issues to make it more practical.

What will not change on the Brutale 1000 RS is the performance. Like the RR, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS will continue to get the same 998 cc, 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine which makes 205 bhp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. So far, there are no other details, and not even an image of the Brutale 1000 RS, but we expect MV Agusta to make an announcement at the EICMA 2021 show in Milan, which will take place in November 2021. Stay tuned for more updates.