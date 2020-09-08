New Cars and Bikes in India
New China-Made 800 cc Four-Cylinder Engine Revealed In Patent Images

Latest four-cylinder made-in-China engine is expected to have displacement of around 800 cc.

The China-made inline four engine is expected to be 800 cc

Highlights

  • The inline four-cylinder engine is expected to be used on a sports bike
  • The made-in-China engine is expected to make around 100 bhp of power
  • The engine has a similar design to Honda's 650 cc inline four engine

A made-in-China 800 cc, inline-four cylinder engine has been revealed in latest patent images. The new engine is made by Wuyi Weisenke Power Technology, a company that already builds a 400 cc parallel-twin engine used by some Chinese motorcycle brands. The company doesn't make motorcycles, but like many other Chinese standalone engine manufacturers, the firm designs and develops engines to be used by other brands in their motorcycles. While the Chinese motorcycle markets uses small capacity singles and twins, the latest 800 cc inline-four opens up the possibility of multiple Chinese brands introducing motorcycles based on the new engine.

pufmuh74

The engine is expected to have a displacement of around 800 cc, with 100 bhp of power

The engine is codenamed VSK800, so it almost certainly will be of 800 cc displacement, and it wears the name 'Viselike' on the engine's side covers. From what we can see from the images, the engine is certainly modern, is fuel-injected with a double overhead cam (DOHC), and should be capable of producing over 100 bhp. It's a modern unit and looks like a perfect fit for either a middleweight sports bike or a naked.

v8o88rbo

China's motorcycle industry has independent engine manufacturers supplying bike brands

The engine seems to be based or inspired by the engine found in Honda's CBR650R and CB650R motorcycles, and even the water pump, mounting points and the engine casings are quite similar to the design of the Honda engine. The patent images don't reveal much in terms of specifications, but what is clear is that Chinese manufacturers are increasingly moving towards higher displacement and more performance-oriented engines. Recently, another Chinese brand Benda revealed a new four-cylinder power cruiser in its patent images, with what is being reported is a 700 cc engine. With the Chinese motorcycle industry heading towards middleweight engines, it certainly underscores where China's motorcycle industry is headed in future, although the high volumes will still be in smaller engines.

