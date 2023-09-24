Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
24-Sep-23 10:44 AM IST
Highlights
- The Japanese Grand Prix will introduce innovative 'kiss me' trophies for podium celebrations, blending sleek design with smart technology.
- The trophies feature a 'kiss me' area with indicator lights that flash when picked up, activating personalised national flag colours upon interaction.
- This trophy technology will also be showcased at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, also sponsored by Lenovo.
Formula 1's Japanese Grand Prix is set to receive a modern technological twist in the form of unique 'kiss me' trophies for the race's podium celebrations. Lenovo, the race title sponsor, has spearheaded this creative endeavour, enlisting the expertise of the renowned design studio, Pininfarina.
The result of this collaboration is a sleek trophy concept, drawing inspiration from the design elements of an F1 car's air intake, seamlessly fused with the Lenovo logo. However, what truly sets this trophy apart is the incorporation of smart technology that comes alive when the victorious driver interacts with it.
Also Read: F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
The trophy has a designated 'kiss me' area on its exterior, equipped with indicator lights. These lights will flash when the trophy is picked up, guiding the drivers to the precise location for interaction. Once the driver complies, thanks to touch-sensitive micro-switch technology, the trophy will illuminate with the colours of their respective national flag, adding a dynamic and personalised touch to the award.
Philip Marchington, Lenovo’s Executive Creative Director of Corporate Marketing, said: “As a leading technology company, we challenged ourselves to find a way to embed smarter technology into the trophies in a way that’s never been done before to elevate the podium experience.”
Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
This 'kiss me' trophy technology will also make its debut at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, another race sponsored by Lenovo. The trophies will be pre-programmed ahead of the podium celebrations following the Japanese Grand Prix, ensuring they display the correct flag colours corresponding to each driver, adding an extra layer of personalization to this exciting new addition to Formula 1's tradition.
