F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024

AlphaTauri has made a significant driver lineup announcement, shaping its strategy for the highly anticipated 2024 season. The Faenza-based outfit has decided to maintain its current driver pairings, confirming the presence of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo on the grid. Additionally, Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.

Tsunoda, who is all set for his fourth consecutive season with AlphaTauri, has been a pivotal figure in the team's recent endeavours. His performance and growth have impressed not only the team but also the racing world. Tsunoda expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, emphasising his gratitude to Red Bull and Honda for their unwavering support. He firmly believes that this partnership will yield remarkable results on the racetrack.

Sharing his enthusiasm, Ricciardo, who returned mid-season following an injury, conveyed his excitement about teaming up with Tsunoda once again in 2024. He acknowledged the progress they have achieved and the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The Australian driver is looking forward to contributing to AlphaTauri's growth and development.



The decision was not without its challenges. Liam Lawson, the 21-year-old Super Formula frontrunner, left an indelible mark during his brief stint as a substitute. In only his third race in Singapore, he reached Q3, showcasing his raw talent and determination. Lawson continued to impress with his first points finish, raising the stakes for AlphaTauri's driver decision.

Franz Tost, the outgoing Team Principal of AlphaTauri, noted Tsunoda's remarkable evolution into a skilled and accomplished racer within the Italian squad. He also expressed his belief that Liam Lawson, with his exceptional performance, is destined for a future in Formula 1, reinforcing Red Bull's commitment to nurturing young talent.



Tost emphasised the importance of continuity in the driver lineup, especially with the 2024 technical regulations remaining largely unchanged. With Tsunoda's development and Ricciardo's extensive race-winning experience, AlphaTauri aims to have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the Formula 1 grid in 2024.



Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that having Tsunoda, Ricciardo, and Lawson within AlphaTauri presented a delightful conundrum. While it primarily concerned AlphaTauri, it was a testament to the wealth of talent nurtured by the Red Bull program. Horner expressed his confidence in Lawson's future as a Formula 1 driver, emphasising the young racer's promising potential.



