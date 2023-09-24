Login

F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024

Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.
Calendar-icon

By Yashraj Singh

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

24-Sep-23 10:04 AM IST

Share-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • AlphaTauri will retain Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 Formula 1 season, ensuring driver continuity.
  • Liam Lawson, who filled in for Ricciardo during his injury, will return to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.
  • AlphaTauri aims for competitiveness in 2024 with Tsunoda's development and Ricciardo's extensive experience, as the team undergoes a rebrand.

AlphaTauri has made a significant driver lineup announcement, shaping its strategy for the highly anticipated 2024 season. The Faenza-based outfit has decided to maintain its current driver pairings, confirming the presence of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo on the grid. Additionally, Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint


Tsunoda, who is all set for his fourth consecutive season with AlphaTauri, has been a pivotal figure in the team's recent endeavours. His performance and growth have impressed not only the team but also the racing world. Tsunoda expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, emphasising his gratitude to Red Bull and Honda for their unwavering support. He firmly believes that this partnership will yield remarkable results on the racetrack.

 

Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole


Sharing his enthusiasm, Ricciardo, who returned mid-season following an injury, conveyed his excitement about teaming up with Tsunoda once again in 2024. He acknowledged the progress they have achieved and the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The Australian driver is looking forward to contributing to AlphaTauri's growth and development.


The decision was not without its challenges. Liam Lawson, the 21-year-old Super Formula frontrunner, left an indelible mark during his brief stint as a substitute. In only his third race in Singapore, he reached Q3, showcasing his raw talent and determination. Lawson continued to impress with his first points finish, raising the stakes for AlphaTauri's driver decision.

 

Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions


Franz Tost, the outgoing Team Principal of AlphaTauri, noted Tsunoda's remarkable evolution into a skilled and accomplished racer within the Italian squad. He also expressed his belief that Liam Lawson, with his exceptional performance, is destined for a future in Formula 1, reinforcing Red Bull's commitment to nurturing young talent.


Tost emphasised the importance of continuity in the driver lineup, especially with the 2024 technical regulations remaining largely unchanged. With Tsunoda's development and Ricciardo's extensive race-winning experience, AlphaTauri aims to have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the Formula 1 grid in 2024.


Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that having Tsunoda, Ricciardo, and Lawson within AlphaTauri presented a delightful conundrum. While it primarily concerned AlphaTauri, it was a testament to the wealth of talent nurtured by the Red Bull program. Horner expressed his confidence in Lawson's future as a Formula 1 driver, emphasising the young racer's promising potential.

 


 

# Daniel Ricciardo# Yuki Tsunoda# AlphaTauri

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
7.8
0
10
2017 Honda Jazz
50,542 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 5.95 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
6.9
0
10
2012 Toyota Corolla Altis
82,593 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.35 L
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
36,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.30 L
₹ 13,326/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Datsun Go
2014 Datsun Go
23,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 2.50 L
₹ 5,599/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Honda WR-V
8.4
0
10
2019 Honda WR-V
13,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
2019 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
13,504 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 28.50 L
₹ 60,284/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Renault Triber
8.7
0
10
2020 Renault Triber
10,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.60 L
₹ 13,961/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Skoda Kushaq
9.1
0
10
2021 Skoda Kushaq
10,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 16.75 L
₹ 37,514/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Renault Kwid
9.0
0
10
2019 Renault Kwid
14,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 3.80 L
₹ 8,511/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Tata Nexon
2018 Tata Nexon
29,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 7.50 L
₹ 16,797/monthemi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 19, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

Citroen C3 Aircross
Citroen C3 Aircross

₹ 11 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 27, 2023

Aston Martin DB12
Aston Martin DB12

₹ 4.5 - 5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Sep 29, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

₹ 3.2 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 21, 2023

EeVe Tesero
EeVe Tesero

₹ 1 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 22, 2023

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 20, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
Novel 'Kiss Me' Trophy Set to Grace Japanese Grand Prix Podium
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-16522 second ago

Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-14164 second ago

Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.

Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.

Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
Tata Motors Launches Its Vehicle Scrapping Facility In Gujrat
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

13 hours ago

This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country

Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

14 hours ago

The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.

Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
Toyota Unveils 2024 GR86 40th Anniversary Limited Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.

Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
Skoda Begins Sales In Vietnam; To Source Cars From India Starting Late-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

17 hours ago

For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.

MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.

Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
Bharat MotoGP: Riders Praise BIC, But Raise Concerns Over ‘Tricky’ Turn 1
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.

BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
BMW India Teases iX1 Ahead Of India Launch
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks

F1: Ricciardo Breaks Hand During Dutch GP Free Practice, Liam Lawson To Sit In For Alphatauri
F1: Ricciardo Breaks Hand During Dutch GP Free Practice, Liam Lawson To Sit In For Alphatauri
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

28 days ago

Following a crash in free practice 2, the Aussie will be sidelined due to a broken hand thereby allowing the young Kiwi, Liam Lawson to take his place

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri
F1: Daniel Ricciardo Returns To The Grid; Replaces De Vries At AlphaTauri
loader
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Scuderia AlphaTauri announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Nyck de Vries after a disappointing start to his Formula 1 career with the Italian team

Daniel Ricciardo Puts His McLaren 720S Spider Up For Sale
Daniel Ricciardo Puts His McLaren 720S Spider Up For Sale
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 months ago

The Formula 1 driver’s 720S Spider is finished in Lantana Purple and has covered 10,861 km.

F1: Daniel Ricciardo Completes AlphaTauri Seat Fit As Pressure Builds On De Vries
F1: Daniel Ricciardo Completes AlphaTauri Seat Fit As Pressure Builds On De Vries
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The RedBull reserve driver completed his contractual seat fitting with AlphaTauri in a recent trip to the team’s F1 factory in Faenza sparking reports that he could replace De Vries

F1: Ricciardo To Drive 2023 Red Bull Car In Pirelli Test Post British GP
F1: Ricciardo To Drive 2023 Red Bull Car In Pirelli Test Post British GP
c&b icon
By Mihir Barve
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed in an interview that he is set to drive the RB19 for the first time in a Pirelli tyre test following the British GP in July.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policys
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
YoutubeTwitterInstagramFacebookLinkedIn