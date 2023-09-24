F1: Daniel Ricciardo And Yuki Tsunoda To Continue With AlphaTauri For 2024
By Yashraj Singh
2 mins read
24-Sep-23 10:04 AM IST
Highlights
- AlphaTauri will retain Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 Formula 1 season, ensuring driver continuity.
- Liam Lawson, who filled in for Ricciardo during his injury, will return to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.
- AlphaTauri aims for competitiveness in 2024 with Tsunoda's development and Ricciardo's extensive experience, as the team undergoes a rebrand.
AlphaTauri has made a significant driver lineup announcement, shaping its strategy for the highly anticipated 2024 season. The Faenza-based outfit has decided to maintain its current driver pairings, confirming the presence of Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo on the grid. Additionally, Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.
Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Sprint Race: Jorge Martin Dominates Indian GP Sprint
Tsunoda, who is all set for his fourth consecutive season with AlphaTauri, has been a pivotal figure in the team's recent endeavours. His performance and growth have impressed not only the team but also the racing world. Tsunoda expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration, emphasising his gratitude to Red Bull and Honda for their unwavering support. He firmly believes that this partnership will yield remarkable results on the racetrack.
Also Read: Bharat MotoGP Qualifying: Bezzecchi Grabs First Ever Indian GP Pole
Sharing his enthusiasm, Ricciardo, who returned mid-season following an injury, conveyed his excitement about teaming up with Tsunoda once again in 2024. He acknowledged the progress they have achieved and the exciting prospects that lie ahead. The Australian driver is looking forward to contributing to AlphaTauri's growth and development.
The decision was not without its challenges. Liam Lawson, the 21-year-old Super Formula frontrunner, left an indelible mark during his brief stint as a substitute. In only his third race in Singapore, he reached Q3, showcasing his raw talent and determination. Lawson continued to impress with his first points finish, raising the stakes for AlphaTauri's driver decision.
Also Read: MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions
Franz Tost, the outgoing Team Principal of AlphaTauri, noted Tsunoda's remarkable evolution into a skilled and accomplished racer within the Italian squad. He also expressed his belief that Liam Lawson, with his exceptional performance, is destined for a future in Formula 1, reinforcing Red Bull's commitment to nurturing young talent.
Tost emphasised the importance of continuity in the driver lineup, especially with the 2024 technical regulations remaining largely unchanged. With Tsunoda's development and Ricciardo's extensive race-winning experience, AlphaTauri aims to have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the Formula 1 grid in 2024.
Christian Horner, the Team Principal of Red Bull Racing, echoed these sentiments, acknowledging that having Tsunoda, Ricciardo, and Lawson within AlphaTauri presented a delightful conundrum. While it primarily concerned AlphaTauri, it was a testament to the wealth of talent nurtured by the Red Bull program. Horner expressed his confidence in Lawson's future as a Formula 1 driver, emphasising the young racer's promising potential.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-16522 second ago
Lenovo, the race title sponsor, collaborated with the renowned design studio Pininfarina to create these unique trophies.
-14164 second ago
Liam Lawson, who has stood in for Ricciardo during his injury-enforced absence, will transition back to a reserve role within the Red Bull racing program.
10 hours ago
A complete lights to flag victory was all the Spaniard would accept on Saturday in his bid to reignite his championship challenge.
13 hours ago
This is the third registered vehicle scrapping facility from the brand in the country
14 hours ago
The Ducatis dominated the Buddh International Circuit at their first ever outing there.
16 hours ago
Only 200 units of this GR86 40th Anniversary limited edition will be available.
17 hours ago
For now, the Skoda model range in Vietnam will comprise two models – the Kodiaq and Karoq SUVs – being shipped in as full imports.
18 hours ago
The race distance of the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races is reduced by one lap, whereas, the MotoGP race is being reduced by three laps.
21 hours ago
With the free practice sessions done, all MotoGP riders have had their first taste of the Buddh International Circuit. Here’s what they had to say about the newest track on the MotoGP calendar.
1 day ago
The BMW iX1 will make its India debut in the next few weeks
28 days ago
Following a crash in free practice 2, the Aussie will be sidelined due to a broken hand thereby allowing the young Kiwi, Liam Lawson to take his place
2 months ago
Scuderia AlphaTauri announced on Tuesday that they have parted ways with Nyck de Vries after a disappointing start to his Formula 1 career with the Italian team
3 months ago
The Formula 1 driver’s 720S Spider is finished in Lantana Purple and has covered 10,861 km.
4 months ago
The RedBull reserve driver completed his contractual seat fitting with AlphaTauri in a recent trip to the team’s F1 factory in Faenza sparking reports that he could replace De Vries
4 months ago
Daniel Ricciardo has confirmed in an interview that he is set to drive the RB19 for the first time in a Pirelli tyre test following the British GP in July.