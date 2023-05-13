F1: Daniel Ricciardo Completes AlphaTauri Seat Fit As Pressure Builds On De Vries

Red Bull Racing reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo recently underwent a seat fitting for AlphaTauri, suggesting that he could replace the struggling Nyck de Vries. As per reports however, Ricciardo's recent visit to AlphaTauri's headquarters was only part of his agreement with Red Bull, where he serves as a reserve driver for both teams. As a result, the Australian driver had to undergo a seat fitting for his potential role at AlphaTauri.



Ricciardo hasn't had the opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car since joining Red Bull, but he will finally get behind the wheel of the RB19 during the post-British Grand Prix tyre test at Silverstone. However, according to Red Bull, Ricciardo has displayed a remarkable resurgence in his performance during simulator sessions, making him a strong contender if AlphaTauri decides to make a change.



De Vries, on the other hand, has experienced a challenging start with the Italian team, failing to secure any points and encountering several incidents throughout the season. His best finishes so far have been 14th place in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. Unfortunately, he crashed out in Australia and Baku, while finishing in 18th position in Miami after colliding with Lando Norris on the opening lap.



Despite these setbacks, AlphaTauri remains supportive of de Vries, with team principal Franz Tost emphasising the learning process and the expected crash period for rookies. Tost stated that it is natural for drivers to push their limits and make mistakes, highlighting that even legendary drivers like Sebastian Vettel faced similar challenges early in their careers.



While there have been speculations regarding a potential replacement for de Vries, reports suggest that Red Bull could initially explore other options from their junior driver program. Liam Lawson, who has shown impressive performances in Super Formula this year, would be a logical choice. Additionally, Ayumu Iwasa, currently third in the F2 standings with two race victories, could also be considered.



The upcoming triple-header at Imola, Monaco, and Barcelona will provide a crucial opportunity to evaluate de Vries' potential. Familiarity with these tracks gives him a chance to demonstrate his capabilities. De Vries himself expressed optimism about the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, noting that the team is introducing a significant update and that it will be a more typical weekend, which should aid their performance.



As the season progresses, the outcome of these races will heavily influence de Vries' future with AlphaTauri. Red Bull's evaluation of his progress, alongside the availability and performance of other drivers in their junior program, will determine whether a driver change is in the cards.

