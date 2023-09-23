MotoGP Bharat: Race Distances Reduced Owing To Hot And Humid Conditions

The inaugural IndianOil Grand Prix of India had its first practice sessions at the Buddh International Circuit yesterday, which gave the riders a chance to understand the BIC circuit. After yesterday's practice session being quite challenging due to the hot and humid conditions, the MotoGP riders have recommended adjusting the Grand Prix's race distances.

After following the feedback the riders provided and recommendations from the official tyre supplier, the officials have decided to reduce one lap from the Tissot Sprint, Moto2 and Moto3 races. Whereas three laps will be reduced from the MotoGP Grand Prix race, which is taking place on Sunday.

Here is a rundown of the new race distances of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India:

Tissot Sprint: 11 laps

Moto3: 16 laps

Moto2: 18 laps

MotoGP: 21 laps

The practice session held yesterday gave us a glimpse of how technical and demanding the track is with multiple crashes at T1 owing to the braking distances of the first corner. It was Luca Marini of Mooney VR46 Racing Team who posted the fastest lap time of 1:44:783, while Marco Bezzecchi of the same team and Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing hit a top speed of 348.7 kmph.