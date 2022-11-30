One-of-One Special Edition Mahindra XUV400 To Go Up For Auction

Mahindra is set to auction a one-of-one special edition XUV400 with design touches inspired by designer Rimzim Babu. The special edition wears Rimzim Dadu x Bose logos on the front, sides and tailgate with the cabin bearing some more notable design touches.

From the exterior, the XUV400 special edition can pass off as a regular model XUV400 save for the badging and wheels. There is prominent use of ‘Rimzin Dadu x Bose’ badges on the bonnet, D pillar and tailgate while the standard car’s dual-tone alloys make way for all-black units. The blue paint shade is unchanged from the standard model.

The cabin retains the predominantly black finish of the standard XUV400 with the seat fabrics now getting some unique design touches inspired by Indian fashion. The seats feature copper stitching with ‘Rimzin Dadu x Bose’ embroidered into the headrests while blue design elements are now incorporated into the backrest.

Under the skin there are no changes to the SUV from the standard model with the SUV featuring a 39.4 kWh battery pack paired with a 145 bhp electric motor.

The special XUV400 will go up for auction online next month with the registration window now open. The auction will commence from December 10, 2022 with the proceeds set to go towards the causes upheld by the winners of Mahindra’s first ever Sustainability Champion Awards 2022.