Peugeot Reveals Powertrain Details Of Their Hypercar LMH

Positioned behind the driver, this 671 bhp churning power plant will tip the scales at 165kg and drive the rear wheels.

The robotised sequential seven-speed gearbox will be controlled by steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters expand View Photos
The robotised sequential seven-speed gearbox will be controlled by steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters

Peugeot Sport has leveraged its experience of endurance racing and that of PSA Motorsport in the FIA World Rally Championship to develop a new 2.6-litre, twin-turbo, 90-degree V6. Positioned behind the driver, this 671 bhp churning power plant will tip the scales at 165kg and drive the rear wheels.

The robotised sequential seven-speed gearbox will be controlled by steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters, and the Peugeot Sport-developed brakeby-wire system will also be managed electronically. The driver will be able to adjust the level of engine-braking generated by the electric motor under deceleration and the force applied by the pads to the braking discs to achieve the optimum electric regenerative / hydraulic braking split.

The Peugeot Sport-conceived front-mounted 200 kW motor generator unit will drive the front wheels

Francois Coudrain, Peugeot Sport's WEC Program Powertrain Director, said “We initially considered a single turbo, but that would have prevented us from achieving our engine's centre of gravity target. A twin-turbo V6 block offers the best trade-off between technology, weight, packaging of the engine's ancillaries, reliability and performance.”

The cooling fluids and engine / gearbox lubricants will play an important role in the competitiveness of Peugeot Sport's Hypercar which will use prototypes tailored by Total for intensive use and long life across a wide range of temperatures. Total has also developed special greases and oils that are evolutions of formula derived from its experience in motorsport.

The cooling fluids and engine / gearbox lubricants will play an important role in the competitiveness of Peugeot Sport's Hypercar

The Peugeot Sport-conceived front-mounted 200 kW motor generator unit will drive the front wheels and benefits from the team's experience of developing electric motors and management systems for production cars. The high-density, high-power and high-voltage battery (900 volts) was developed jointly by Peugeot Sport and Saft, a Total subsidiary.

The new battery will be located in a carbon casing inside the car's monocoque structure, behind the driver and underneath the fuel tank. It has been designed to combine optimal durability with consistent performance in races of up to 24 hours and even beyond.

