Police Case Filed Against The Driver In Cyrus Mistry's Crash

A police case has been filed against Dr. Anahita Pandole, who was behind the wheel of the car involved in Cyrus Mistry's accident.
authorBy Mihir Barve
1 mins read
05-Nov-22 06:53 PM IST
Cyrus Mistry, heir of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group and former Chairman of Tata Sons & Tata Motors was killed in a car accident On the Mumbai - Surat highway on September 4, 2022, and two months after his death, a police case has been filed against  Dr Anahita Pandole, who was the driver behind the wheel of the car at the time of accident. The Mumbai doctor has been charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police registered the case after recording the statement of Darius Pandole, Anahita's husband, who survived the car crash. He was discharged from a Mumbai hospital in the end of October. Jehangir Pandole, younger brother of Darius and friend of Cyrus Mistry, was also killed in the accident. 

