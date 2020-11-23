Rivian’s Electric Pickup Truck Is Already Sold Out 

Rivian has announced that its R1T electric pickup truck has already been sold out. Only last week the company announced the final pricing of both its cars, the R1T and R1S, and now it has announced that it has sold out the pickup truck without even giving the wider public access to the configurator. This configurator was only available to people who had placed reservations two years ago with $1,000 deposit.

Thank you to our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement — Launch Edition reservations are now full. Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access begins 11/23 at 9AM PST. pic.twitter.com/AdhY6qQ4Ib — Rivian (@Rivian) November 20, 2020

“Thank you to our community of preorder holders for all the support and excitement — Launch Edition reservations are now full. Early configurator access continues for preorder holders to build our Adventure and Explore packages. Public configurator access begins 11/23 at 9 AM PS,' said the company in a tweet.

The electric pickup truck can be seen in the Apple TV+ original

It is also important to note that Rivian hasn't revealed how many units of the launch edition not will produce. It has so far only revealed that it will be produced between June 2021 and January 2022. This version is also equipped with the mid-range battery pack which has a range of 482 kilometres.

(The Rivian R1T has a sophisticated interior with oodles of tech)

Rivian has shorter and longer-range versions of the car in the works — though those are planned for 2022. Earlier this year, the Rivian R1T was seen in action in the Apple TV+ documentary “The “Long Way Up” which featured Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor.

The R1T will have stiff competition when it arrives as it will go up against the Tesla CyberTruck.

