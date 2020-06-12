Shell Lubricants & Pitstop Partner For Zero Contact Doorstep Vehicle Servicing

Shell Lubricants and Bengaluru-based start-up Pitstop have announced a partnership to enable zero-contact doorstep servicing of vehicles. The companies have come together to offer vehicle owners a convenient way to service their vehicles without the need to step outside their homes. As the nationwide lockdown eases in several parts of the country, it's preferred that citizens stay at home and avail for home delivery services. The initiative will see the company roll out 500 operational vans for its doorstep services and will generate employment in about 20 cities across India including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad.

Pitstop is offering the doorstep service in 20 cities initially and plans to have about 500 operational vans

Pitstop's packages start from ₹ 999 for AC disinfection and sanitisation, while the revive package is priced at ₹ 1699 that includes a complete inspection, flat tyre-puncture repair, germ-free interior cleaning, eco dry wash, battery jump-start and check-up, and AC disinfection. Full car service packages start from ₹ 4000 onwards, depending on the vehicle.

Speaking on the partnership, Raman Ojha, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, "The Shell-Pitstop partnership will create a new ecosystem through which consumers will be able to avail Safe Zero-Contact Doorstep services for their cars via an app-based platform and mechanic partners will get access to jobs and training through it."

Pitstop offers a number of service and repair packages with the optional pick-up and drop facility

Mihir Mohan, Founder & CEO of Pitstop added, "We are receiving a huge demand for doorstep car services and with our vans, we bring the garage to your doorstep, at your convenience. We are humbled to serve the society in these special times and are committed to providing quality service. We feel great synergies with Shell in delivering the best car and service maintenance experience across the country."

Consumers need to book the service listed on the Pitstop app and choose a time slot for which a doorstep team will be assigned. The mechanics will then perform the vehicle inspection, oil change and complete the service process, following the necessary safety guidelines. The car will also be sanitised after the service, according to the company. To enable a complete contactless experience, payments will be felicitated online.

