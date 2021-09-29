Shell Partners With ReadyAssist To Set Up Quick Lube Change Centres Across India

Shell Lubricants India and Bengaluru-based roadside assistance start-up ReadyAssist, have entered a partnership to set up Quick Lube Change Centres across the country. Under this partnership, ReadyAssist will be available at potentially 5500 third-party retail locations across India where customers can avail free lube change service for their vehicles on purchase of Shell lubricants. As in no service charge, customers only need to pay for the lubricant. In addition to this, the centres will offer other paid services like quick period service, on-spot breakdown support and towing.

Commenting on the partnership, Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India said, "We are extremely happy to have associated with a start-up like ReadyAssist, which shares our empathy and understanding of the relevance of mechanics in the entire mobility ecosystem. While Shell is known for its world-class products, this partnership will further enable us to bring our products closer to the customers and provide them with a high-quality service experience."

Also Read: ReadyAssist Partners With DriveU To Offer Special Roadside Assistance Plan For Weekends

Customers buying Shell lubricants can get a free lube change with no service cost

The companies say that this new partnership will create a deep economic impact on the low-income group by creating jobs in the country. In fact, the ReadyAssist claims that this could help create around 6,500 jobs in the country. Additionally, this partnership will even offer ReadyAssist access to a wide range of customers, across multiple locations. The company says that all mechanics at these Quick Lube Change sites will be trained and equipped with essential tools for their job. They will also undergo a well-defined screening, selection, and training process, which focuses not only on grooming and personality development but also on the importance of customer experience and in-depth technical knowledge of lubricants.

Also Read: Bosch, Shell, And Volkswagen Partner To Develop Renewable Petrol That Emits 20% Less CO2

ReadyAssist claims that this partnership could help create around 6,500 jobs in the country

Speaking on the development, Vimal Singh, Founder and CEO, ReadyAssist said, "It took almost a year for us to device a project of this magnitude and put it into action. Our aim is to compel the market to be more organised while creating more job opportunities with the best professional skills. We will continue to raise the bar of our services and customer satisfaction. We have a robust team and proven deep tech platform to provide our customers with a hassle-free experience while dealing with breakdowns on their journey."

ReadyAssist is one of the leading roadside assistance start-ups that currently offer RSA services across multiple cities through an on-subscription model.