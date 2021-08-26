ReadyAssist Partners With DriveU To Offer Special Roadside Assistance Plan For Weekends

ReadyAssist, the roadside assistance (RSA) startup, has announced entering a partnership with DriveU, an app-based private driver service provider. Under the new partnership, customers using the DriveU will now be able to buy ReadyAssist's Roadside Assistance packages directly from the former's mobile application. In fact, ReadyAssist has designed a unique first-of-its-kind Weekend RSA Subscription Plan that will provide 24/7 Roadside Assistance support across India for three days named as Weekend Plan. DriveU customers can avail this Weekend Package at just Rs. 49.

DriveU is an all-in-one car owner's App that allows you to hire a professional private driver for a required period of time, both for in-city commute and outstation drives. ReadyAssist says that the plan has been designed for customers living in metro cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune etc. who majorly go out for weekend getaways to nearby tourist destinations. DriveU customers can avail 24/7 on-spot breakdown support services like puncture repair, accidental towing and minor repairs for four-wheelers anywhere in the country. The company says that currently there are no such schemes that offer full-fledged support for such users. This also means customers won't need to purchase long-term RSA plans.

Talking about the partnership, Ashok Shastry, Co-Founder & COO of DriveU said, "Besides hiring professional drivers, DriveU is the go-to Super App for car owners to discover, research, compare and purchase services such as general maintenance, car spa treatments, car purchase, insurance and FASTag. Roadside Assistance from ReadyAssist will be a great addition to our services for 3 lakh+ car owners who have trusted us with their cars in the last 6 years. The partnership with ReadyAssist is a great fit with our motto of simplifying the car ownership journey for the over 35 million car owners in India."

"We together want to give a safe and fear-free driving experience to all our customers across any nook and corner of the country. We believe this partnership is a natural blend of giving unified service experience to our customers together," added Nikhil Singhania, Head of Strategic Partnerships of ReadyAssist. ReadyAssist is also coming up with its direct retail RSA subscription plan for both 2 wheelers & 4 Wheeler by mid of August. The launch will cover products that will service customers 24/7 across India.