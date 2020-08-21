New Cars and Bikes in India
CEAT Tyres Partners With ReadyAssist To Offer Roadside Assistance

CEAT Tyres has partnered with Bengaluru-based ReadyAssist to offer 24/7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) services to its customers. CEAT will offer its roadside assistance service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for now.

Updated:
As of now, CEAT will offer its roadside assistance service only in Bengaluru and Hyderabad

Highlights

  • CEAT has partnered with ReadyAssist to offer 24/7 road side assistance
  • The services start for as low as Rs. 200 for a puncture repair job
  • The RSA service will be available in Bengaluru and Hyderabad for now

CEAT Tyres has announced entering a new partnership with ReadyAssist to offer 24/7 Road Side Assistance (RSA) services to its customers. This is a new business that the tyre manufactured has forayed into and is an extension of the recently launched CEAT doorstep services, wherein customers can avail various services for their vehicles anytime, anywhere. Based out of Bengaluru, ReadyAssist is a 24/7 roadside service assistance provider that offers services across various other cities such as Mumbai, Mysore, Gurugram and Hyderabad.

Also Read: Coronavirus Pandemic: Ceat Tyres Forays Into Contactless Service

4n4rvrb8

ReadyAssist is a Bengaluru-based 24/7 roadside service assistance provider

Also read: CEAT Tyres Launches GoSafe S95 Face Masks In India

Commenting in the launch of this service, Arnab Banerjee, Chief Operating Officer, CEAT Tyres said, "Staying closer to our objective of making commute easy and safe for our customers, we have further enriched our business model. While, we have always ensured that our customers get utmost care when they come to us, with Roadside Assistance program, we can now go to our customers to provide them with a range of our services, wherever and whenever they are needed. We are thrilled to have partnered with ReadyAssist in our endeavour to provide world-class roadside assistance for cars and bikes. I am confident that the union of two customer-focused brands, will result in top-notch, on the spot services, reduced turnaround time and amplified customer satisfaction".

Also Read: CEAT launches Puncture Safe tyres For Motorcycles In India

0 Comments

As of now, CEAT will offer its roadside assistance service in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, which will soon be expanded to 20 cities across India within a month. The services provided will be puncture repair, battery jumpstart, key unlock assistance, minor on spot repair, emergency fuel delivery and towing service. The services will start at ₹ 200 and the company will also offer complimentary sanitisation of key touchpoints of the vehicle for added safety of the customer.

