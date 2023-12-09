Audi Extends Complimentary Road Side Assistance To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers

Audi India has announced a complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for vehicles affected by the recent floods in Chennai caused by cyclone Michaung. The RSA service, available 24/7 within Chennai city, aims to provide timely support to impacted customers.

The Roadside Assistance coverage includes 24/7 availability, nationwide coverage, on-site repairs, fuel and spare key delivery, travel or accommodation facilities, custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping of the vehicle, along with the provision of specially designed towing platforms.

Audi's initiative reflects a response to the unprecedented circumstances in Chennai, prioritizing practical assistance for affected customers during this challenging period.

Speaking on the initiative Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, said, “ “In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city. I am optimistic that our Roadside Assistance service will promptly come to the aid of our customers, ensuring their safety and well-being.”

Audi is one of several carmakers that have rolled out support and after sales services to help owners of vehicles damaged during cyclone Michaung.



