Audi Extends Complimentary Road Side Assistance To Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 9, 2023
Audi India has announced a complimentary Roadside Assistance (RSA) program for vehicles affected by the recent floods in Chennai caused by cyclone Michaung. The RSA service, available 24/7 within Chennai city, aims to provide timely support to impacted customers.
The Roadside Assistance coverage includes 24/7 availability, nationwide coverage, on-site repairs, fuel and spare key delivery, travel or accommodation facilities, custody, transportation, storage, and safekeeping of the vehicle, along with the provision of specially designed towing platforms.
Audi's initiative reflects a response to the unprecedented circumstances in Chennai, prioritizing practical assistance for affected customers during this challenging period.
Speaking on the initiative Balbir Singh Dhillon, the Head of Audi India, said, “ “In light of the unprecedented challenges faced by the city of Chennai, we are making every possible effort to assist our customers in the city. I am optimistic that our Roadside Assistance service will promptly come to the aid of our customers, ensuring their safety and well-being.”
Audi is one of several carmakers that have rolled out support and after sales services to help owners of vehicles damaged during cyclone Michaung.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,400 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 52,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 85,492 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 66,264 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 2,322 km
- Petrol+CNG
- Manual
- 74,440 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 50,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 48,000 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 54,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-18482 second ago
Honda will reveal an electric vehicle concept with a distinct wedge-shaped body at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas on January 9
-17093 second ago
The 12th Edition of the Honda Drive to Discover explored parts of West Bengal and Sikkim, including the mighty Nathu La Pass.
-12373 second ago
A custom chop-shop from Japan has reimagined the Suzuki Jimny Renault and Lancia cars from the 1980s and will showcase them at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024
-12038 second ago
The updated luxury sedan is now on sale in its home market of South Korea
-10097 second ago
The MBUX Virtual Assistant will see massive upgrades with the ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant getting a new “visual dimension” by incorporating AI
-6572 second ago
Nissan is set to showcase several concept and production models at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2024 including its Gen3 Formula E race car and model from its Nismo performance range.
32 minutes ago
2023 saw the launch of many exciting EVs, both luxury and mass market
1 hour ago
Which cars were the crowd favourite? The Youtube views tell us all
1 hour ago
The list has a lot of Royal Enfield motorcycles and understandably so
16 hours ago
Here is an overview of all the cars launching in January 2024
3 days ago
The additional funding provided to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority is to be used to provide essentials such as food, water and healthcare to communities affected by the cyclone
9 days ago
Honda Car India will expand parking spaces and has partnered with more dealerships for a quick turnaround time on repairs. It’s also offering discounted roadside assistance
10 days ago
The brands will also explore other solutions to give existing owners with CCS ports access to Tesla’s supercharger network
14 days ago
Audi Japan offers an exclusive VIN Art program. Where the owners can personalise a metal portrait frame engraved with their car's chassis number.
15 days ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung