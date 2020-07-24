CEAT launches Puncture Safe tyres For Motorcycles In India

The new puncture safe feature has been introduced as part of CEAT's Milaze range of tyres

CEAT India has launched a new range of puncture safe tubeless tyres for motorcycles. Introduced as part of the company's Milaze range, these new tubeless tyres come with CEAT's patented sealant technology that seals punctures and prevents the tyre from deflating, making the range a truly self-healing tyre. The company says that the sealant technology has been developed in-house it is designed to resist loss of air pressure. In fact, the sealant can seal punctures caused by nails that are up to 2.5 mm in diameter.

Talking about the new technology, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, "Our aim has and will always be to 'Make mobility Safer and Smarter.' The CEAT Puncture Safe tyres were launched with an aim to save our consumers' time and energy, and to deal with the most common problem for any two-wheeler rider; a flat tyre. The self-healing feature of these range of tyres is its biggest USP that we believe will attract a lot of customers. Modern problems require modern solutions and we at CEAT are working towards finding those solutions for our customers."

The tyre comes in in a secured hexagonal box, which is also patented by the company

The self-sealing property of the new CEAT tyre certainly helps improve the safety aspect for a two-wheeler rider, deterring any potential accidents that may be caused due to punctured tyres. Furthermore, the company also offers the new puncture safe tyre in a secured hexagonal box, which is also patented by the company.

The CEAT puncture safe tyre are available in seven different sizes and are compatible with popular motorcycles like - Hero Glamour, Passion Pro i3S, Splendor+, Splendor iSmart, Honda Shine, and even Bajaj's entire Discover range, which is currently not on sale anymore. Right now, the new puncture safe tyre will be available in select southern markets of India like - Kerala, Bangalore, Mysore and parts of Karnataka as well as Coimbatore and Salem in Tamil Nadu.

