CEAT Tyres Launches GoSafe S95 Face Masks In India

CEAT's new GoSafe S95 mask can be washed and reused up to 30 times, and it's priced at Rs. 249

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several industries, and the auto sector is not impervious to it. Seeing the growing number of cases, keeping their usual businesses aside, several auto and component manufacturers have now also ventured into producing ventilators and personal protective equipment like masks, and face shields, which help fight the battle against coronavirus. Joining that bandwagon, leading tyre manufacture, CEAT Tyres has now announced its foray into personal protective equipment business with the launch of GoSafe S95 face masks in India.

CEAT's GoSafe S95 masks come with six-layer filter protection. The innermost layer is made of soft anti-bacterial fabric, while the next three layers provide microbe protection and consist of small particle filters. The air mesh in the outermost layer filters particles and contaminants and the masks also come with adjustable nose clip for added comfort. Priced at ₹ 249, these anti-pollution S95 masks can be washed and reused up to 30 times. They are available across CEAT Shoppes, the company's exclusive branded stores and on other leading e-commerce websites. The mask comes in a multi-utility cloth bag which can be used to store your mask or other personal devices.

CEAT's GoSafe S95 Face Mask comes in a multi-utility cloth bag, which can be used to store your mask

Talking about the introduction of the new S95 masks, Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres said, "The launch of the GoSafe range is a part of the CEAT's commitment towards its motto - Safety First. The objective of foraying into the business of PPE is to plug the paucity of safe and reliable products like masks, especially at a time when the country is battling the Coronavirus threat. In these unusual times, personal safety, hygiene, and protection are a real concern. As a brand our commitment is to keep India safe and mobile, so we will soon introduce more products under the CEAT GoSafe range and expand the existing mask range to play an active part in this battle against the Covid-19 pandemic in the times to come."

Among other OEMs, we have seen Mahindra partner with Mumbai based start-up that makes sanitary napkins to make 3-ply masks, plus the company has been producing face shields at its auto plants across India. Automakers like TVS, and Maruti Suzuki among others, have also come forward to donate lakhs of face masks to help fight the pandemic.

