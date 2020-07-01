Mahindra Distributes More Than 16 Lakh Face Masks And Face Shields Since March

Mahindra and Mahindra has been at the forefront in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic ever since the lockdown was enforced across the country in the month of March. The company first began by producing face masks and affordable ventilators and moved on to making other equipment like face shields and Aerosol boxes, which came to the rescue of medical practitioners in their battle against the disease. Apart from this the company has also distributed meals to the needy at various places.

As many as 8 Mahindra facilities in the country have been involved in making these equipment.

Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director at Mahindra and Mahindra has expressed his gratitude towards his colleagues who are making these equipment and has labelled them as Covid warriors. Addressing them he said ,"The war with Covid is not over yet. We will win. You need to keep going." To contain the spread of the disease Mahindra has been able to distribute 4 lakh face shields, 12 lakh face masks and 600 Aerosol boxes to 60 different hospitals. Dr. Goenka also shared that till now the company has also been able to distributed 2.5 lakh meals in the last 3 months.

