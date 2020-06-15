Brand New Mahindra Ambulances Pressed In Corona Service In Mumbai

The Mahindra group has come forward to give the Maharashtra state government some new and much needed ammunition, in form of ambulances, to take on the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. Maharashtra has been one of the worst affected states in India when it comes to the number of positive cases and Mumbai is seeing a rapid rise in affected numbers with every passing day. These new ambulances will certainly come to the aid of Covid affected patients who will need faster access to medical facilities in these crucial times.
12 Mahindra Ambulances have been built on the Maxximo commercial vehicle
These Ambulances have been provided in collaboration with the Zee group. The state government is also saying that some of these ambulances will be used to ferry Covid patients in other towns and cities in Maharashtra. Out of a larger pool, a total of 12 Mahindra Ambulances have been built on the Maxximo commercial vehicle which means access to narrow streets will not be a problem in a city like Mumbai. The 8-seater van has been completely transformed and will easily be able to carry patients while providing basic medical attention.
Twelve Mahindra ambulances put in service in Mumbai to fight Covid, courtesy ZEE. @MahindraRise pic.twitter.com/U4bUjfuaFv— Pawan K Goenka (@GoenkaPk) June 14, 2020
The first batch of these ambulances were handed over to the Mumbai civic body by Aaditya Thackeray, Minister for Tourism and Environment in the Maharashtra government on Sunday. This was done in the presence of Chief Mnister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. Aaditya Thackeray shared on twitter how the Maharashtra Government had requested the Mahindra Group for ramping up production of these ambulances.
I must thank @MahindraRise @anandmahindra ji for ramping up production of ambulances on our humble request. @GoenkaPk ji, thank you for your coordination— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 14, 2020
Some support in terms of ambulances has also been provided by the Tata trusts. Many other organisations are also also contributing by providing ambulances to the state Government.
