Mahindra Introduces Special Buying Offers For Covid-19 Warriors

Frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as healthcare staff and policemen will be provided special offers to buy Mahindra cars.

The total benefits for Covid-19 caretakers go up to Rs. 66,500.

  • Railways and airlines staff can also avail of these special offers
  • Mahindra is also offering an 'own now and pay in 2021' scheme
  • Doctors are being given a waiver of 50 per cent on processing fee

Homegrown giant Mahindra and Mahindra has been working on making several medical equipment that are helping the healthcare professionals in their fight against the deadly Coronavirus. Now in a bid to make their car buying experience a little easier the company is offering a host of affordable finance schemes on all its vehicles. Apart from healthcare workers Mahindra is also extending the gesture to other Covid warriors like policemen, Government employees, Railway/Airline Staff and media professionals. Apart from special finance schemes on all its vehicles, the company is offering discounts that go up to ₹ 66,500.

Mahindra is also offering an own now and pay in 2021 scheme on its vehicles

Speaking about the finance schemes for the frontline caretakers, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "Just like anywhere else in the world, India's frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customized finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle."

Also read: Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again During Lockdown

Railways/airlines staff and media professionals can also avail of these special offers

The total benefits for Covid-19 caretakers go up to Rs 66,500. A few of the special offers the company is offering include own now and pay in 2021 and 90 days moratorium on EMIs. In addition to this the company is also providing upto 8 years of funding and there's also an option of availing up to 100 per cent on road funding. Doctors can get a waiver of 50 per cent of processing fee while customers can also own BS6 pick-up by paying EMI equivalent to BS4 Pick Up. The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will have to get in touch with nearest dealers to avail of these offers.

