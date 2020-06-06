New Cars and Bikes in India

Next-Generation Mahindra XUV500 Spotted Testing In India Again During Lockdown

The new-generation Mahindra XUV500 was expected to be launched by the second half of this year. However, the company dropped the plans and the launch has been pushed to next year.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched in India by 2021

Highlights

  • New-Gen Mahindra XUV500 spied in India during lockdown
  • All-New Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be launched by 2021
  • Test mule of Mahindra XUV500 is covered with heavy camouflage

As the nation-wide lockdown has been eased bringing in lesser restrictions, automakers have begun testing their upcoming cars on Indian roads. The prototype model of the new generation Mahindra XUV500 also has been spotted doing rounds near Chennai, which is covered heavily in camouflage. This is not the first time when the next-gen XUV500 has been spied testing in India.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor 

Mahindra

Mahindra Cars

Scorpio

XUV300

Bolero

Thar

TUV300

Bolero Pik-Up

Bolero Camper

XUV500

Bolero Big Pik-Up

KUV100 NXT

Supro

Marazzo

Alturas G4

Verito

NuvoSport

TUV300 Plus

Xylo

e2oPlus

e-Verito

Verito Vibe

lva459t8

Next-Gen Mahindra XUV500 SUV yet again spotted testing in India 

The spy images show a heavily camouflaged SUV. But, the body panels on the vehicle look like they're closer to a production-spec model. The test mule is seen sporting temporary tail lamps. It clearly indicates that the SUV will be receiving a major makeover, particularly on the front section of the car.

Previously, the new-generation Mahindra XUV500 was expected to be launched by the second half of this year. However, those plans have likely been postponed and instead introduced a BS6 compliant version model of the current generation car is currently on sale. 

The upcoming Mahindra XUV500 is expected to be based on an all-new platform and it will be powered by a new 2.0-litre diesel motor, which is believed to be considerably more powerful than the current 2.2-litre unit. The company could also introduce a petrol mill on the new-gen XUV500, which is likely to be a new 2.0-litre turbocharged unit. Both the engines are expected to get manual and automatic transmission options.

Also Read: Mahindra Announces Plant-A-Tree Initiative On World Environment Day 2020

The company is also expected to offer an AWD (All Wheel Drive) system on some of the top-end trims. But it is too soon to comment on the technical specifications of the SUV. Once launched in the country, the second-generation Mahindra XUV500 will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Gravitas and the upcoming 7-seater Creta.

0 Comments

Image Source: Rushlane

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mahindra Scorpio with Immediate Rivals

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra
Scorpio

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
18%
Planning to buy a used car
28%
Planning to buy a bike
32%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Popular Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1 Lakh Factory Fitted CNG Vehicles In FY19-20
World Environment Day 2020: Maruti Suzuki Sells Over 1 Lakh Factory Fitted CNG Vehicles In FY19-20
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities