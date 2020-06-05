Mahindra Announces Plant-A-Tree Initiative On World Environment Day 2020

In a new initiative announced on World Environment day Mahindra & Mahindra has said that it will plant a tree for every service its customers avail digitally. This will be done for 30 days, starting June 5 and for the tree to be planted customers will have to complete their entire service process from booking to payment on the company app. The initiative will get added under Mahindra's Project Hariyali and trees will be planted in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh as soon as lockdown restrictions ease in the area.

Mahindra is promoting green mobility by working on manufacturing several electric cars.

The company has recently announced a completely digitized Contactless Service. It says apart from bringing safety and convenience for customers, this digitization is also having a positive impact on the environment as it saves 40 per cent of paper that was earlier used for printing in service centers. Responsibility towards the environment remains one of the top priorities across all of its endeavours, according to Mahindra.

The company has also been working towards saving water that gets consumed in car wash through its dry wash offering of m-EcoWash. It says this can save up to 260 liters of water per car when compared to a conventional car wash. It uses a combination of eco-friendly cleaning compounds (dry/foam) and unique techniques (high pressure water/steam) to reduce water use up to 100 per cent. Around 66,000 cars have already been washed such with water-saving washing options and Mahindra says more than 17 million liters of water has been saved till now. The company also offers do it yourself kits for customers to carry out such water-saving washes at their homes.

