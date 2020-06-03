MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor

Dhoni has been trying his hands at organic farming over the last few months during the lockdown.

Former India Cricket Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the proud owner of many a mean machines and this includes everything from big muscle SUVs to heavy duty superbikes. However, his latest acquisition is a something totally different. The lockdown effected by the Coronavirus pandemic has meant that the sporting legend is spending a lot of time in his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand. During this phase he has been devoting time to activities at his farm and for that he has chosen to buy a tractor from Mahindra Swaraj.

Dhoni has been trying his hands at organic farming over the last few months during the lockdown. A video of Dhoni driving around in his Swaraj 963 FE tractor has been shared on Twitter by his IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors,Mahindra & Mahindra limited thanked Dhoni for choosing to buy a Mahindra Swaraj tractor. He said,"As India moves to Bharat, so does M S Dhoni. Thanks for choosing a Swaraj tractor for your farm in Ranchi."

Also read: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His New Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk For The First Time

In 2019 Dhoni had bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV The 38-year old who is on a sabbatical from the sport ever since the 2019 Cricket world cup owns an enviable collection of high end cars and bikes. Apart from the Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra, he also owns a Ferrari 599 GTO sports car. Just last year he had also become a proud owner of a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV. Some of the motorcycles that he owns include a Suzuki Hayabusa, Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat and Norton Vintage.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.