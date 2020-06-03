New Cars and Bikes in India

MS Dhoni's Latest Mean Machine Is A Mahindra Swaraj Tractor

Indian cricket legend has chosen the Mahindra Tractor to do activities at his farm in his hometown Ranchi, Jharkhand.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Dhoni has been trying his hands at organic farming over the last few months during the lockdown.

Highlights

  • Dhoni's tractor of choice is the Mahindra Swaraj 963 FE
  • Dhoni is on a sabbatical from sport since the 2019 Cricket world cup
  • He owns an enviable collection of high end cars and bikes

Former India Cricket Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is the proud owner of many a mean machines and this includes everything from big muscle SUVs to heavy duty superbikes. However, his latest acquisition is a something totally different. The lockdown effected by the Coronavirus pandemic has meant that the sporting legend is spending a lot of time in his hometown Ranchi in Jharkhand. During this phase he has been devoting time to activities at his farm and for that he has chosen to buy a tractor from Mahindra Swaraj.

Dhoni has been trying his hands at organic farming over the last few months during the lockdown. A video of Dhoni driving around in his Swaraj 963 FE tractor has been shared on Twitter by his IPL team, the Chennai Super Kings. Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director- Auto and Farm Sectors,Mahindra & Mahindra limited thanked Dhoni for choosing to buy a Mahindra Swaraj tractor. He said,"As India moves to Bharat, so does M S Dhoni. Thanks for choosing a Swaraj tractor for your farm in Ranchi."

Also read: MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His New Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk For The First Time

rkqn7qsg

In 2019 Dhoni had bought a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV

The 38-year old who is on a sabbatical from the sport ever since the 2019 Cricket world cup owns an enviable collection of high end cars and bikes. Apart from the Hummer H2 and the GMC Sierra, he also owns a Ferrari 599 GTO sports car. Just last year he had also become a proud owner of a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV. Some of the motorcycles that he owns include a Suzuki Hayabusa, Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat and Norton Vintage.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Participate & Win Exciting Offers

Win a free 2 night stay for your family (2 Adults and 2 Children) at any Club Mahindra resort in India.
In the present Covid-19 situation, are you planning to buy a personal vehicle, considering the need for a private vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the Used car that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
Which of the following information available online will help build trust before you purchase a used vehicle?
Please enter the name of brand and model name of the bike that you are planning to purchase
When are you planning to purchase the vehicle?
Which of the following best describes the new vehicle you plan to purchase?
Has Covid-19 scenario affected your budget, compared to what you would have gone for in normal situation?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, are you willing to avail the option?
Please enter the type, name of brand and model name that you already have
Considering the after-effects of lockdown, what describes your opinion about the trend that would be seen in Automobile industry?
With many car brands offering option to purchase online, do you feel people purchasing new vehicles will be willing to avail the option?
When do will feel people will resume to normal buying of the vehicles after lockdown?
Personal Information
Marital Status?
1/4

Results
Planning to buy a new car
16%
Planning to buy a used car
36%
Planning to buy a bike
26%
I already have a personal vehicle, but would have considered buying if didnt have one
22%
Return To Poll

Mahindra models

Mahindra Scorpio
Mahindra Scorpio
₹ 12.4 - 16 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 8.3 - 12.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Thar
₹ 9.6 - 9.99 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300
Mahindra TUV300
₹ 8.54 - 10.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 6.51 - 7.21 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Camper
Mahindra Bolero Camper
₹ 7.35 - 7.9 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV500
Mahindra XUV500
₹ 12.31 - 18.63 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Big Pik-Up
₹ 6.39 - 6.79 Lakh *
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
Mahindra KUV100 NXT
₹ 5.54 - 7.16 Lakh *
Mahindra Supro
Mahindra Supro
₹ 5.29 - 5.86 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito
Mahindra Verito
₹ 7.48 - 8.87 Lakh *
Mahindra Alturas G4
Mahindra Alturas G4
₹ 28.69 - 31.69 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 10.35 - 14.77 Lakh *
Mahindra NuvoSport
Mahindra NuvoSport
₹ 7.77 - 10.26 Lakh *
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
Mahindra TUV300 Plus
₹ 9.93 - 11.42 Lakh *
Mahindra e2oPlus
Mahindra e2oPlus
₹ 7.57 - 8.33 Lakh *
Mahindra Xylo
Mahindra Xylo
₹ 9.17 - 12 Lakh *
Mahindra e-Verito
Mahindra e-Verito
₹ 10.11 - 10.47 Lakh *
Mahindra Verito Vibe
Mahindra Verito Vibe
₹ 6.58 - 7.5 Lakh *
View More
x
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki Launches Safety Accessories To Battle COVID-19
World Bicycle Day: Places You Can Cycle To Instead Of Taking Your Car Or Bike
World Bicycle Day: Places You Can Cycle To Instead Of Taking Your Car Or Bike
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hyundai Creta SUV Is The New Number 1 Car In Indian Market In May 2020
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities