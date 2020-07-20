New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Pandemic: Ceat Tyres Forays Into Contactless Service

CEAT is offering contactless pick-up facility where the required service is provided at a touch point, and the vehicle is then dropped back to the customers place.

Services will be available in 22 cities in the next 7 days.

Highlights

  • Customers will receive services without stepping outside their homes
  • The company is also offering doorstep services in some metropolitan areas
  • Customers can also visit the touchpoints by taking a prior appointments

CEAT tyres has introduced new measures to ensure safety of its customers and business continuity for its dealer partners. The new services offerings include contactless pick & drop service, appointment-based service and in-shop measures undertaken at the Shoppe. The company is also offering doorstep services in some metropolitan areas. Apart from taking care of all tyre-related issues CEAT is also trying to ensure regular business for its dealer partners. The services are launched in a phased manner across India and will be available in 22 cities in the next 7 days.

This facility ensures that customers will receive services without stepping outside their homes.

Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said, “At a time when the country is battling the Coronavirus threat, safety and convenience of our customers is of utmost importance. The introduction of a contactless service showcases our commitment to maintaining safety norms and hygiene at our CEAT Shoppe. The Shoppe comes with a capability/is designed in a way to address all of customers' vehicular needs with the highest safety precautions in place.”

Also read: CEAT Tyres Launches GoSafe S95 Face Masks In India

The company had also recently launched GoSafe S95 Face Masks In India

In the contactless pick-up and drop facility the vehicle is picked up from the customer's doorstep, the required service is provided at a CEAT Shoppe, and the vehicle is then dropped back to the customer's place. This facility ensures that customers receive services without stepping outside their homes. They can also visit the touch point by taking a prior appointment which will decrease the chances of physical contact with others. The Shoppes are also being sanitized daily before opening and all customer interaction areas are cleaned at regular intervals throughout the day.

