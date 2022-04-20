Shell India Launches New Advance Fuel Save 10W30 For Motorcycles

Shell India has launched a new engine oil for motorcycles that claims to reduce running costs by improving the vehicle's mileage. The company's new Advance Fuel Save 10W30 is priced at Rs. 670 per litre and will be available pan India in standard 1-litre packs. Shell says that its new engine oil not only helps improves the bike's mileage but also offers high-temperature protection to engines and no power loss at the end of 12,000km.

Speaking at its launch, Debanjali Sengupta, Country Head, Shell Lubricants India, said, “As the world's leading lubricants supplier, we are driven by market demand, detailed insights, and the commitment to deliver high-quality products suited to our consumers' evolving needs. This product is a solution for value-conscious daily bike riders for whom mileage or reducing the running cost is an important consideration amidst rising fuel prices.”

Shell claims that its new Advance Fuel Save engine oil will allow riders to eke out an additional 5kpl from their motorcycles along with offering annual savings of up to Rs 2,500 for daily long-distance riders. The company says that it achieved the 5kpl figure after running a fleet of bikes over 12,000km using the oil.

“Our new product, Fuel Save is expertly engineered to give extended fuel economy to our consumers and contribute to sustainability by reducing per km fuel consumption,” Sengupta said.

Shell says that the target audience for its new engine oil is riders with long daily commutes or spending extended hours on their motorcycles daily and wanting to extract the best mileage from their two-wheeler.