Shell & BYD Join Hands For Charging Solutions In China And Europe

Shell is accelerating its transition towards being a provider of clean energy. Be, in its work in F1 with biofuels or charging solutions for EVs, it is deeply entrenched. Now it has joined hands with BYD that will develop charging solutions through China and Europe. BYD is one of the biggest electric car manufacturers in China with its producing over 320,000 vehicles.

Shell or the Royal Dutch Shell Group has been around for more than a century; 115 years to be precise. But its history is chequered as its business is predicated on human rights violations and pollution, but since 2017, since the revelation of the Paradise Papers, it has been attempting to reform its image. It has been investing in EV infrastructure and in 2020 it has 200 charging stations in Germany. It even acquired Ubitricity, the UK's largest charging network.

By 2021, a court in the Netherlands ordered it to reduce its carbon footprint by 45 percent by 2030, so transformation has become existential for the company. It even partnered with Chinese EV startup Nio which uses its charging network in Europe. Now, this deal is similar for BYD.

BYD is the 2nd largest EV maker in China

BYD consumers will get Shell membership offering over 275,000 EV chargers on its roaming network. There will be also new solutions like home energy storage devices and vehicle to grid charging.

They will also explore a global R&D partnership for the enhancement of battery performance to develop industry leading charging solutions. Shell also wants to integrate E-Fluids and coolants to help BYD achieve cost savings and enhance its hardware.

In China, the two will partner an EV charging network. This joint venture will operate over 10,000 chargers beginning in Shenzhen.

"Shell has ambitions to further expand its retail and mobility business in China, It also aims to support customers around the world to drive more electric cars in order to achieve carbon reduction goals. This partnership with BYD is an important step towards both goals. We look forward to working with BYD to create industry-leading, fast, convenient, safe and comfortable charging experience. Shell and BYD are committed to supporting innovation in this area and this global strategic partnership provides an exciting opportunity to take the charging experience for electric vehicle users to the next level," said Shell executive Vice President, Istvan Kapitany.