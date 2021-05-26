Pitstop To Offer Doorstep Service For Electric Vehicles

Bengaluru-based car repair and service provider, Pitstop recently announced its foray into electric vehicle servicing. Quoting Mckinsey's future of mobility report, Pitstop says that there is a growing demand for electric vehicles in India, especially electric two-wheelers, and the company seeks to provide EV servicing facilities at the customer's doorstep for both two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Talking about the services the Pitstop aims to provide, the company's Founder and CEO, Mihir Mohan said, "With the exception of body repair or modifications that include lifting, 80 to 85 per cent of two-wheeler operation can be completed at the client's doorstep."

Pitstop was started in 2015 began as a car washing company, however, now the company has become a multi-branded car servicing company with over 250 garages across India. The company says that by 2030, sales of two-wheeled electric vehicles are predicted to reach 8 to 9 million accounting for about 35 to 40 per cent of all two-wheeler vehicles sold. Pitstop says that while more and more electric vehicles and charging infrastructures are coming up, the EV service market is still largely untapped and there is a lack of service network for repair. And that the area the company aims to focus on.

Pitstop says that it has developed the ability to automate diagnosis with the use of sensors and scanners, and now, it is completely equipped to support electric vehicles. To that effect, the company aims to formalise and professionalise India's $ 7 billion (Rs. 50,900+ crore) four-wheel-drive service industry.