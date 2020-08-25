Shiv Nadar University & IIT Mumbai Have Developed More Efficient Lithium-Sulphur Batteries For EVs

It uses Lithium-Sulfur instead of Lithium-Ion which is found is most high-capacity batteries

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and Shiv Nadar University claim to have developed a technology for manufacturing of environment-friendly Lithium-Sulphur (Li-S) batteries which will be three times more energy-efficient. These batteries are said to be even 3 times more cost-effective than Lithium-ion batteries commonly used in most Electric Vehicles.

According to the research team involved in this achievement, the Li-S battery tech takes advantage of the principles of green chemistry, amalgamating usage of by-products from the petroleum industry (Sulphur), agro-waste elements and copolymers such as cardanol (a by-product of cashew nut processing) and eugenol (clove oil) as cathodic materials.

Also Read: China's CATL Is Developing New EV Battery With No Nickel & Cobalt; Says Executive

The team said that tech could revolutionise the existing multi-billion dollar industries including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, drone and other products that depend on the usage of a Lithium-Ion battery.

"The research focusses on principles of green chemistry to find a solution that addresses the requirements of industries and the environment, simultaneously. The capability of three times more energy density, coupled with being a significantly safer technology, holds the promise of accelerating the adoption of clean, battery-led energy across multiple domains," said Bimlesh Lochab, Associate Professor at Shiv Nadar University.

Also Read: Chinese EV Maker Nio Launches Battery Leasing Service, Eyes Global Market

Cars like Tesla depend on Lithium-Ion battery technology so for the future of electrification this could be an important invention

"For example, an electric car with a 400 km range using conventional Lithium-ion batteries can now quadruple its range to 1600 km on a single charge with this technology, while being compact in size and much safer to use than traditional Lithium-ion batteries. To put this in perspective, it could mean driving from Delhi to Mumbai on a single charge and still being left with power," she added.

The new battery technology synthesises a bio-based molecule, capable of commercial-scale production. The research includes a new type of cathode for Li-S batteries, which can help push the promising battery technology to higher performance levels.

"The use of cardanol for Sulphur-based structures as an unconventional application to create cathode materials in this next generation Li-S battery technology has exhibited enhanced capacity retention (among the highest charge capacities reported) and longer battery life in a significantly smaller battery unit. The Sulfur for the battery is sourced from industrial waste and cardanol is sourced from bio-renewable feed-stock that is easily available, non-toxic and environmentally friendly," Mitra added.

Notably, cars like Tesla depend on Lithium-Ion battery technology so for the future of electrification this could be an important invention.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.