Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric

Tractor maker, Sonalika has launched India's first field ready electric tractor - Tiger Electric. The tractor has been designed in Europe and developed in-house. The Tiger Electric is powered by a state-of-the-art IP67 compliant 25.5 kW natural cooling compact battery and the company states that it constitutes one-fourth of the running costs when compared the traditionally used diesel. The Tiger Electric tractor can be fully charged using a regular home charging point in 10 hours. The German design motor ensures 100 per cent torque availability at all times. The company has launched the tractor at an introductory price of ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the company has commenced bookings across the country.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Sonalika's field ready Tiger Electric tractor is our commitment to accelerate India's march towards a greener tomorrow and stay in line with Government of India's ambitious move of introducing EVs by 2030.”

According to the company, the Tiger Electric assures better comfort for farmers as no heat is transferred from the engine and lesser number of parts make sure that the tractor offers reduced vibration, thereby ensuring lesser product downtime and zero maintenance costs. The Tiger Electric offers a top speed of 24.93 kmph and a battery backup of 8 hours while operating with 2 tonne trolley. As an option, the company is also offering a fast charging system with which the Tiger Electric could be charged in just 4 hours.



