COVID-19: Sonalika Tractors Extends Primary Warranty By Two months For Customers

Sonalika Tractors has announced that it will extend primary warranty on its products by two months. The company will extend the date of expiry for all its customers whose tractor warranty is expiring between May 01, 2021 and June 30, 2021, given that the pandemic is creating challenges on mobility across markets. The company's executives will shortly connect with all such customers via calls and SMS. That said, though the company hasn't given any word on further extension, the services could be extended beyond June in case the nation takes more time to recover from the pandemic.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group said, 'It is in Sonalika's DNA to remain closely knitted with farmers and supporting them even during the toughest of times. Sonalika is carrying forward the initiative it took during last year during first wave of the pandemic and has decided to extend compassionate support to its valued customers in these tough Covid-19 times. We understand that in these unprecedented times, the movement is restricted on account of localised restrictions and state wise lockdown. We would like to extend our gratitude to our customers who have trusted Sonalika Tractors by extending the primary warranty period by 2 months for all our existing customers whose warranty is expiring during May 01, 2021 to June 30, 2021. We hope our customers will avail this benefit at their convenience after the lockdown and restrictions are lifted and thus giving an assurance that we are with them even during these trying times".

Sonalika is also providing extensive support to its dealers' employees by covering the medical expenses related to Covid-19 treatment. The company has also assured financial assistance in case of any unexpected demise of an employee due to Covid-19. For starters, Medical Expense Assistance is being provided with a sum of up to Rs. 25,000 to cover the medical expenses incurred by dealership employee due to Covid-19 infection. This is in addition to other schemes that are already in force to cover kids of dealer's employees for medical assistance & education of up to Rs. 50,000 every year.