Sonalika Becomes The Largest Tractor Exports Brand In India Recording 60.1 Per Cent Growth

Sonalika Tractors has become the largest tractor export brand in India recording an impressive year-to-date (YTD) growth of 60.1 per cent in the April 2021 - January 2022 period. The company exported 28,722 units between April 2021 and January 2022 as compared to 17,938 units exported in the same period a year ago. In January 2022, Sonalika Tractors exported 3,022 units as compared to 2,004 units exported in the same month a year ago, thereby recording a growth of 50.8 per cent.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

Sharing his thoughts on the unmatched performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika stated, "Be it India or international markets, we thank every farmer for their trust in our technologically advanced farm mechanization solutions. Consistency in the performance has become the DNA of our team as we have clocked 60.1 per cent YTD growth in exports to reach 28,722 tractor sales in 10 months of FY'22 (Apr'21-Jan'22). We stand proudly among top 2 brands in many potential markets despite of the bleak times and in a year of many variables. We feel delighted to share that we have been consistently extending our lead as the No. 1 tractor export brand from India with a dominant market share of 26.9 per cent (YTD Jan'22) in the competitive global markets."

In the exports market, Sonalika Tractors holds a market share of 26.9 per cent. Neighbouring countries like Algeria, Bangladesh & Myanmar and Nepal among others are its key markets. In Europe, Sonalika has reached into the league of top 3 tractor brand in Germany, France, Portugal, Finland, Iceland and Hungary in the addressable segment.