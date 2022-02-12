  • Home
  • News
  • Sonalika Becomes The Largest Tractor Exports Brand In India Recording 60.1 Per Cent Growth

Sonalika Becomes The Largest Tractor Exports Brand In India Recording 60.1 Per Cent Growth

Sonalika exported 28,722 units between April 2021 and January 2022 as compared to 17,938 units exported in the same period a year ago, recording a growth of 60.1 per cent.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
12-Feb-22 11:26 AM IST
Sonalika Becomes The Largest Tractor Exports Brand In India Recording 60.1 Per Cent Growth banner
Highlights
  • Sonalika Tractors exported 28,722 units between April'21 and January'22.
  • It accounts a market share of 60.1 pe3r cent in terms of tractor exports.
  • In January 2022, Sonalika Tractors exported 3,022.

Sonalika Tractors has become the largest tractor export brand in India recording an impressive year-to-date (YTD) growth of 60.1 per cent in the April 2021 - January 2022 period. The company exported 28,722 units between April 2021 and January 2022 as compared to 17,938 units exported in the same period a year ago. In January 2022, Sonalika Tractors exported 3,022 units as compared to 2,004 units exported in the same month a year ago, thereby recording a growth of 50.8 per cent.

Also Read: New Sonalika Tiger DI Tractors Launched In India

5m7f07g

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

Sharing his thoughts on the unmatched performance, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika stated, "Be it India or international markets, we thank every farmer for their trust in our technologically advanced farm mechanization solutions. Consistency in the performance has become the DNA of our team as we have clocked 60.1 per cent YTD growth in exports to reach 28,722 tractor sales in 10 months of FY'22 (Apr'21-Jan'22). We stand proudly among top 2 brands in many potential markets despite of the bleak times and in a year of many variables. We feel delighted to share that we have been consistently extending our lead as the No. 1 tractor export brand from India with a dominant market share of 26.9 per cent (YTD Jan'22) in the competitive global markets."

In the exports market, Sonalika Tractors holds a market share of 26.9 per cent. Neighbouring countries like Algeria, Bangladesh & Myanmar and Nepal among others are its key markets. In Europe, Sonalika has reached into the league of top 3 tractor brand in Germany, France, Portugal, Finland, Iceland and Hungary in the addressable segment.

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
Related Articles
Sonalika Tractors Registers Highest-Ever Deliveries In A Month With 20,000 Units Sold
Sonalika Tractors Registers Highest-Ever Deliveries In A Month With 20,000 Units Sold
13 days ago
Auto Sales September 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 26.2 Per Cent Growth
Auto Sales September 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 26.2 Per Cent Growth
1 month ago
Sonalika Tractors Record Highest Ever Q1 Growth Selling 39,274 Units
Sonalika Tractors Record Highest Ever Q1 Growth Selling 39,274 Units
4 months ago
Auto Sales April 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 43.5 Per Cent Sales Growth In Domestic Market
Auto Sales April 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 43.5 Per Cent Sales Growth In Domestic Market
7 months ago

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Hatchback vs Sedan: let's settle the debate!

Top trending

1Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
2Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta