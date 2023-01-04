Auto Sales December 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 41.7 Per Cent Growth

Sonalika Tractors has recorded a sales growth of 41.7 per cent in the domestic market selling 10,571 units in December 2022. The company cumulatively sold 1,18,449 units in the first three quarters of FY 2023. The company recently clocked the 1 lakh sales mark in FY2023. The milestone target was achieved in eight months and is the fastest ever sales the company has clocked so far. Sonalika reported that it had hit the number as of end-November 2022 with year-to-date numbers seeing a 11.2 per cent growth over the last financial year. It claims to beat the industry growth of 8.8 per cent reported in the same period.

Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited said "The importance and adoption of technology in agri sector is increasing at a rapid clip and we are elated to deliver on farmer expectations with our advanced technology powered tractors and implements. Powered by a staggering 41.7 per cent growth in domestic growth, we have beaten the industry growth (est 26 per cent) by 1.6X times and clocked 10,571 tractor sales in December'22. This is a testimony that demand for farm mechanisation is not limited to traditional seasons and the unwavering trust of each and every farmer in our brand collectively act as catalyst to strengthen our position in the agri-ecosystem.

Moving into year 2023, the company says that its innovation drive is all primed up and will continue to provide farmers easy access to latest farm technologies with its newer offerings.