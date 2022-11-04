Sonalika Tractors Registers Highest-Ever Deliveries In A Month With 20,000 Units Sold

Leading Indian tractor maker, Sonalika Tractors registered registered its highest-ever deliveries of 20,000 units in October this year. The company witnessed a 16 per cent growth year-on-year, better than the tractor industry's seven per cent growth during the same period. The automaker said that the festive period was particularly positive for the tractor segment start from Navratri and the momentum continued into October leading up to Diwali.

Speaking about the record deliveries, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We feel very proud to have created yet another milestone this October with our ever highest deliveries of 20,000 tractors with 16 per cent billing growth more than double the est. 7 per cent industry growth. Such a performance is really special for us as we planned for a target and we achieved it 100 per cent. Every team member across verticals put in their best foot forward for an extraordinary drive till the very last day."

Sonalika Tractors cashed upon the festive season with special offers

He added, "Our strategies and business realignment initiatives have resulted in a magnificent festive season for us in FY'23. We shall continue to launch new exciting products that will exponentially increase farmer's productivity and income for years to come."

Sonalika also cashed upon the opportunity with special offers for customers during the festive season. The company introduced the 'Heavy duty Dhamaka' campaign bring special benefits, discounts and finance options with farmers taking maximum benefit from this offer.