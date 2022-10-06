Auto Sales September 2022: Sonalika Tractors Records 26.2 Per Cent Growth

  • Home
Sonalika Tractors has managed to grab 15 per cent market and is expecting to maintain the growth momentum throughout the festive season period.
06-Oct-22
Highlights
  • Sonalika sold 18,619 units in September 2022.
  • It ramped up its production to 15,563 units to meet the demand.
  • It secured a market share of 15 per cent.

Sonalika Tractors recorded a sales growth of 26.2 per cent last month selling 18,619 units in September 2022. The company has also ramped up its production to its highest ever 15,563 units in a bid to meet the festive season demand. Sonalika Tractors has managed to grab 15 per cent market and is expecting to maintain the growth momentum throughout the festive season period. The company had also announced a new hiring initiative in July 2022 and over 2,000 ITI students have already been hired for its channel partner workforce.

Sharing his thoughts, Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited said, "Festive season brings in exciting times which are full of positivity. We are delighted to receive an overwhelming response for our customised tractor range and also stepped up our production. We are excited to have clocked highest ever monthly sales of 18,619 tractors with 15 per cent market share (est.) and have grown by 26.2 per cent, thereby beating industry growth (est 18.9 per cent). Moreover, we also ramped up to record highest ever production of 15,563 tractors to meet festive demand."

The production feat also includes highest ever daily production of 702 tractors rolled out during the month. The company has so far sold around 14 lakh tractors across 140 countries. Sonalika has also announced a new 'Sonalika Heavy-Duty Dhamaka' scheme for the festive season.

