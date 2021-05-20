COVID-19: Sonalika Tractors Extends Support To Dealer Employees

Sonalika is providing extensive support to its dealer's employees by covering the medical expenses related to Covid-19 treatment. The company has also assured financial assistance in case of any unexpected demise of an employee due to Covid-19. For starters, Medical Expense Assistance is being provided with a sum of up to Rs 25,000 to cover the medical expenses incurred by dealership employee due to Covid-19 infection. This is in addition to other schemes that are already in force to cover kids of dealer's employees for medical assistance & education of up to ₹ 50,000 every year. Moreover, financial assistance in case of demise of a dealer associate/employee will also be given with a sum of ₹ 2,00,000 that shall be paid to the deceased person's family member.

Also Read: Sonalika Tractors Initiates Vaccination Drive For Its Employees And Dealer Partners

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

Sharing his views, Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "The second wave of Covid-19 wave has been extremely unpredictable and unfortunately has impacted many of our business associates & channel partners, especially dealer employees. We believe that no financial assistance can make up for the any kind of health loss or untimely demise of an individual. However, through the new extensive support measures such as medical expense assistance up to ₹ 25,000 and financial support of up to ₹ 2 lakh to the immediate family member in case of demise due to Covid-19, we remain committed to stand together with our dealers and their employees across the country while assuring mental support to all."

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 30.26 Per Cent M-o-M Decline

Sonalika has already been undertaking vaccination drive for its employees across India and has also exrtended it to dealer's employees.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.