Sonalika Tractors Initiates Vaccination Drive For Its Employees And Dealer Partners

Sonalika Tractors began a vaccination drive for its employees, dealer staff and channel partners last month and now reports that the initiative has already helped over 5,400 people get vaccinated, regardless of age. Sonalika hopes to vaccinate its entire workforce by the end of May 2021. The company said it will bear the full expense of the vaccinations as well.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "India is witnessing one of the worst times in its history and it is time that we all join hands together to support our country rise up again. Today, everyone's health is of prime importance and vaccination would help to win the war against the current challenging situation, where sales stand today to be secondary. As a responsible corporate entity, we have initiated vaccination drive last month targeting to cover each and every employee, channel partner and their team to win over the current, tougher 2nd wave of the pandemic.

In other news, Sonalika Tractors sold 9,130 units in April 2021 and while it may seem to be a staggering growth of over 800 per cent over April 2020, it needs to be noted as an anomaly as the government had put an unprecedented lockdown last year, as India battled the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. To put the sales figures in perspective, Sonalika registered a drop of 30.26 per cent in sales in April 2021, compared to 13,093 units sold in March 2021. Sales last month saw a drop as India is reeling under a second wave of the pandemic which is far deadlier than before and that resulted in many states have imposed lockdowns of varying degree.

