Auto Sales April 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 30.26 Per Cent M-o-M Decline

Sonalika Tractors has recorded a month-on-month (MoM) sales decline of 30.26 per cent selling 9130 units in April 2021 as compared to 13,093 units sold in the previous month (March 2021). Like other automakers, even Sonalika recorded nil sales in April last year when the entire nation was under a strict lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales in April 2021 went down as India is again hit by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and is witnessing partial lockdown in several states.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group says it's more important to get its workforce vaccinated at this time.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group said, "India is witnessing one of the worst times in its history and it is time that we all join hands together to support our country rise up again. Today, everyone's health is of prime importance and vaccination would help to win the war against the current challenging situation, where sales stand today to be secondary. As a responsible corporate entity, we have initiated vaccination drive last month targeting to cover each and every employee, channel partner and their team to win over the current, tougher 2nd wave of the pandemic. All expenses related to this vaccination drive to cover 100 per cent workforce will be taken care by Sonalika. Even during the pandemic times last year, Sonalika Tractors had pioneered various initiatives which powered the company to emerge as the fastest growing tractor brand in the industry in FY2021, surpassing annual industry growth."

The company has been conducting a vaccine drive for its employees and has covered over 5400 vaccines. Sonalika plans to cover its entire workforce by May'21 regardless of their age group and is trying every employee, channel partner and dealer staff is fully secured from COVID-19. The expenses for vaccination drive will be fully borne by the company.

