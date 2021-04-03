Auto Sales March 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Domestic growth in Industry at 41.6 Per Cent

Sonalika tractors has recorded its highest ever annual sales at 1,39,526 units in FY21 recording a growth of 41.6 per cent in the domestic market. Alongside, Sonalika has recorded its highest ever annual sales of 50,000 units in its rotavator business as well in FY21, recording almost double the volumes registered in the same period last year. Moreover, Sonalika Tractors has sold 13,093 tractors in March 2021, registering a triple-digit growth of 135 per cent when compared to March 2020.

Sonalika launched six new model last year.

Deepak Mittal, Managing Director, Sonalika Group, said, "I am very pleased to see the extraordinary outcome this year. Our strong foundation has served as a unique platform for the company to continue recording extraordinary results even in the most challenging year and we have become the first Indian tractor company to cross 20,000 tractors exports in a single year. This success is credited to the committed team along with our distributors, dealers, financiers and loyal customers who stayed connected and performed in the markets under the adverse conditions without much travel or physical connect. We are proud of our market leadership in 6 countries and close second in another 5.

The company also introduced the six new models which is the highest number of products during the year, including the Tiger Electric model, and has upgraded to the an advanced four-wheel drive (4WD) system, multi speed transmission and precision 5G hydraulics.

