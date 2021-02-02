Auto Sales January 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 46% Growth In The Domestic Market

Sonalika Tractors has announced its monthly sales numbers for the month of January 2021. The company's overall sales stood at 10,158 units as compared to 7,220 units in the same month last year. The company surged to register its best-ever overall January sales recording a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of 40 per cent. In the domestic market, the company registered 46 per cent growth by retailing 8,154 tractors in January 2021 over 5,585 tractors sold in the same month last year.

Sonalika Tractors introduced Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series in January 2021

Moreover, Sonalika Tractors also introduced the Sikander DLX Potato special edition series last month, which is an advanced tractor is a customised solution equipped with 5G controlled valve with superior hydraulics.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "Sonalika is committed to develop cutting edge technologies for tractors and implements in a responsible way. While driving farm mechanisation, our aim is to raise increase customer productivity significantly without increasing total cost of product ownership. Banking on the strong platform built even during the pandemic, we have surged ahead further with our best ever overall January sales performance of 10,158 tractors. We have sold 8,154 tractors in domestic market and clocked 46% growth over January'20 sales of 5,585 tractors. Such a dynamic performance is powered by our heavy duty product portfolio which now includes the versatile Sikander DLX Potato Special series especially designed for potato farmers. The special edition series is yet another reflection of the company's commitment to be a farmer centric brand and "Leading Agri Evolution' across the world."

Raman Mittal, Executive Director- Sonalika Group

He further added, "The agriculture industry led the economy's revival from the worst seen during the pandemic as the demand for customised tractors and implements are surging across segments. New-age technologies are gradually taking centre stage across the tractor industry in the post-Covid world which is another healthy sign for growth for the industry in 2021. We have established strong foundations with our World No.1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing plant, strong dealer network and tech-enabled supply chain to address varied farmer needs with our hi-tech product portfolio and bring farm prosperity across regions."

Last year, the company introduced 5 new premium tractors for addressing the needs of the farmer in a cost optimised way including Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati series in the diesel segment. Furthermore, India's first field-ready electric tractor - Sonalika Tiger Electric, which is also the most affordable 4W EV was launched in January 2021.

