Auto Sales February 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 22% Growth In The Domestic Market

Sonalika Tractors has announced its monthly sales numbers for February 2021. The company sold 11,821 units as compared to 9,650 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of over 22 per cent. As of last month, the company also clocked its highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 units in just 11 months, registering a growth of 35.5 per cent as compared to the same period a year before. The automaker also recorded a new milestone of achieving fastest 1 lakh domestic tractor sales in India.

Sonalika Tiger Electric is India's first field-ready electric tractor, which was launched in January 2021.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "I feel overwhelmed in sharing that we have crossed our highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in just 11 months (April'20-Feb'21), registering a growth of 35.5% as compared to the same period last year. Notably, it is also the fastest ever 1 lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the Indian market since its inception and clearly reflects on the growing trust of farmers in Sonalika. The sublime performance that Sonalika has posted month after month throughout in FY'21 is an outcome of our strategic decision to periodically launch customised tractors that are equipped with advanced yet affordable technologies."

He further added, "The Indian farmers are eager to adopt smart farming techniques while addressing their varied agri requirements and increase productivity significantly. The domestic market is fast graduating towards higher HP tractors and while we fully understand dynamic market requirements, we will continue with our trend to introduce revolutionary tractors in India that will speed up farm mechanisation growth in the country."

Sonalika Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series was launched in January 2021

In 2020, Sonalika launched five new premium tractors in the Indian market catering to the needs of the farmers. It included Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati series in the diesel segment. Moreover, India's first field-ready electric tractor - Sonalika Tiger Electric, which is also the most affordable 4W EV was launched a few months ago.

