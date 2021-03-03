carandbike logo
search

Auto Sales February 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 22% Growth In The Domestic Market

Sonalika sold 11,821 tractors in the domestic market in February 2021, witnessing a decent growth of 22 per cent. As of last month, the company also clocked its highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 units in just 11 months.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Sonalika has recorded its best ever cumulative domestic sales of over 1 lakh tractors in 11 months expand View Photos
Sonalika has recorded its best ever cumulative domestic sales of over 1 lakh tractors in 11 months

Highlights

  • Sonalika achieved fastest 1 lakh tractor sales in domestic market
  • Sonalika sold 11,821 tractors in the domestic market in February 2021
  • Cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors was achieved in 11 months

Sonalika Tractors has announced its monthly sales numbers for February 2021. The company sold 11,821 units as compared to 9,650 units in the corresponding month last year, registering a Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of over 22 per cent. As of last month, the company also clocked its highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 units in just 11 months, registering a growth of 35.5 per cent as compared to the same period a year before. The automaker also recorded a new milestone of achieving fastest 1 lakh domestic tractor sales in India.

Also Read: Sonalika Launches India's First Field Ready Electric Tractor - Tiger Electric​

rmtrksgg

Sonalika Tiger Electric is India's first field-ready electric tractor, which was launched in January 2021.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, "I feel overwhelmed in sharing that we have crossed our highest ever cumulative domestic sales of 1,06,432 tractors in just 11 months (April'20-Feb'21), registering a growth of 35.5% as compared to the same period last year. Notably, it is also the fastest ever 1 lakh domestic tractor sales by any tractor brand in the Indian market since its inception and clearly reflects on the growing trust of farmers in Sonalika. The sublime performance that Sonalika has posted month after month throughout in FY'21 is an outcome of our strategic decision to periodically launch customised tractors that are equipped with advanced yet affordable technologies."

He further added, "The Indian farmers are eager to adopt smart farming techniques while addressing their varied agri requirements and increase productivity significantly. The domestic market is fast graduating towards higher HP tractors and while we fully understand dynamic market requirements, we will continue with our trend to introduce revolutionary tractors in India that will speed up farm mechanisation growth in the country."

Newsbeep

Also Read: Auto Sales January 2021: Sonalika Tractors Records 46% Growth In The Domestic Market​

frblgcdg

Sonalika Sikander DLX Potato Special Edition Series was launched in January 2021

0 Comments

In 2020, Sonalika launched five new premium tractors in the Indian market catering to the needs of the farmers. It included Tiger, Sikander DLX, Mahabali and Chhatrapati series in the diesel segment. Moreover, India's first field-ready electric tractor - Sonalika Tiger Electric, which is also the most affordable 4W EV was launched a few months ago.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Car Models

x
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Tata Motors Delivers 100 Units Of The New Safari In Delhi-NCR In One Day
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
Car Sales February 2021: Maruti Suzuki India Registers 11.8% Growth In The Domestic Market
2021 Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 53,920
2021 Bajaj Platina 100 Electric Start Launched In India; Priced at Rs. 53,920
Indian Designer Pratap Bose Named As Finalist For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year
Indian Designer Pratap Bose Named As Finalist For 2021 World Car Person Of The Year
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities